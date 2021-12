Theater veterans Charles Randolph-Wright and Ruben Santiago-Hudson are adapting screen legend Sidney Poitier's autobiography "The Measure of a Man" into a Broadway play. Variety on Tuesday said the new work, "Sidney," would dramatize the life of the 94-year-old actor — the first Black performer to receive the Oscar for best actor, for "Lilies of the Field" (1963) — from his youth in the Bahamas to his move to New York in his teens and his eventual stardom. Poitier's works include the films "Blackboard Jungle" (1955), "In the Heat of the Night" and "To Sir, with Love" (both 1967) and the 1991 TV miniseries "Separate but Equal," for which he earned one of his two Emmy nominations, for playing future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

