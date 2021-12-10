ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Body found in burned camper in Flathead County

By Melissa Rafferty
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULpQe_0dJpf6Ni00

A body was found in a burned camper on Blacktail Mountain in Flathead County Wednesday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News firefighters responded to a 911 call for a camper fire on Blacktail Road in the Lakeside area just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once the firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a body in the trailer.

Sheriff Heino says they are investigating how the fire started.

The body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Lakeside, MT
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Cause Of Death#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy