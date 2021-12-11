Paul Abreu-Serrano & Damon Robinson Now In Custody For Fort Morgan Murder

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Morgan police say they have two men in custody who are believed to be connected to a shooting in the 200 block of Lake Street. Investigators say a man was killed.

Paul Abreu-Serrano, age 29, Damon Robinson, age 43, were both taken into custody shortly after police alerted the public to their search for the suspects.

Further details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the crime were not released.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Fort Morgan Police Department at 970-867-5678.