Klubnik, Vizzina react to possibility of Streeter being next OC at Clemson

With Tony Elliott accepting the head coaching position at the University of Virginia on Friday, Clemson has an obvious need for a new offensive coordinator.

The Tigers may not have to look too far for Elliott’s replacement should Dabo Swinney elect to promote from within. And if he does, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter presents himself as a logical candidate as the next man up to run Clemson’s offense.

To get a better understanding of how recruits and future Clemson players would react to a potential promotion, The Clemson Insider reached out to two quarterbacks who know Streeter very well — Westlake (Texas) 2022 five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik and Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) 2023 four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

Here’s what they had to say:

“I would say I’m closest with Coach Streeter out of anyone on the staff other than Coach Swinney,” Klubnik told TCI. “He was the first person I ever talked to at Clemson and I talk to him more than anyone else. We actually just got lunch (Wednesday), me and him. He came back to Austin and we had a really good hour and a half, just me and him. It was awesome.”

“I would be stoked for him if that ended up happening — I don’t know if it’s going to or not — but I would just be super happy with that happening. But also just super comfortable with him calling plays. He did it for six years. I think just as a former quarterback and also under Coach Elliott for a while, I think he’d be really comfortable. He would kill it.”

Klubnik brings up an interesting point. Streeter has been a coordinator before, holding that title during stints as an offensive assistant at Liberty and Richmond. Over those six years, he oversaw some of the better offenses in the country before ultimately returning to Clemson.

Vizzina’s sentiments echo that of Klubnik.

“If Coach Streeter ends up getting promoted to offensive coordinator, he’s earned it,” Vizzina said. “I think he’s earned it as a person, and I think he’s a great coach. I think that anybody that gets to play for him, it’s a privilege to get to play for him. He’s a great person. If that happens for him, I’d be really happy for him.”

Needless to say, Streeter has some support from an integral part of Clemson’s future and another prospect who could very likely be a part of the team’s plans going forward.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.