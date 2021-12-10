ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellamy sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy has been sentenced to over three years in prison for fraudulently receiving coronavirus relief loans, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

Bellamy, 31, allegedly obtained a PPP loan of $1.2 million for his company, “Drip Entertainment” and used the money to purchase over $104,000 in luxury goods.

According to the report, Bellamy spent over $60,000 of the loan at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

Browns’ prized rookie ruled out for Sunday

Bellamy also allegedly sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates. The Justice Department says Bellamy admitted to paying more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application.

In addition to his 37-month prison sentence, Bellamy was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $2,493,130 in restitution and forfeiture.

Bellamy is a St. Petersburg, Florida, native who played at Boca Ciega High School. He was most recently cut by the New York Jets in 2020. The wide receiver spent five seasons with the Chicago Bears and one season each with the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for the University of Louisville.

Related
Shore News Network

Former Executive Director of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Husband Sentenced to Prison Terms for Bank Fraud

WASHINGTON – Jeanine Henderson Arnett, 44, the former Executive Director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and her husband, Diallo Arnett, 47, have been sentenced to prison terms on bank fraud charges stemming from her embezzlement of more than $228,000. The Arnetts, of Purcelville, VA., pleaded guilty in April 2021...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Florida Woman Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

A federal jury convicted a Florida woman on Nov. 24 for fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Keyaira Bostic, 32, of Pembroke...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Gets 3 Years In Prison

A former NFL wide receiver has reportedly been sentenced to three years in prison. Josh Bellamy, a former wide receiver, illegally received more than $1 million in pandemic relief money, according to reports. The 32-year-old former wide receiver played in the league from 2012-19. He began his career in Kansas...
NFL
State
Florida State
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Decatur man sentenced for stealing COVID-19 relief funds to buy Range Rover

A Decatur man will go to prison after being convicted of a scheme to defraud a federal COVID-19 relief program for his own benefit. Brandon Ridge, 37, pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent applications for nearly $450,000 in pandemic relief funds, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. He was able to get roughly $162,000, which he partially used to buy a Range Rover.
DECATUR, GA
Joy 107.1

Columbus woman ordered to pay $250K for COVID-19 relief fraud

  According to NBC4i, a Columbus woman has been ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 for committing COVID-19 relief fraud. Janet Jenison, 38, was convicted Wednesday in federal court of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement on a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application. She pleaded guilty […]
COLUMBUS, OH
AFP

Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. On Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. Former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020. The federal trial is set for late January. All four former officers pleaded not guilty...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
orangeobserver.com

Former NFL player arrested

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was arrested Thursday night for alleged domestic violence that took place at a woman's home in Oakland. Stacy does not live in Oakland. He was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department once his flight from Nashville arrived at Orlando International Airport Thursday evening.
OAKLAND, FL
