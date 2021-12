In Week 14, the Broncos will look to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Chiefs by welcoming the 1-10-1 Lions to town. Detroit, coming off its first win of the season, is more dangerous than their record indicates, but injuries could take a serious toll (see below). Still, the Lions will have quarterback Jared Goff leading the offense, and rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is fresh off a career-best performance (10 catches, 86 yards, 1 touchdown). Denver's defense appears to be rounding into form, and the likes of safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Pat Surtain II will be a threat to Detroit's air attack.

