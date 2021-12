With December — holiday gift-giving season — just around the corner, many of us are scrambling to come up with the perfect token to let friends and family members know we’re thinking of them. Books remain a great option. They come in a variety of sizes and subject matters; when carefully chosen, they can have incredible staying power for the recipient; and they’re easy to wrap. Below, a few random titles for the youngsters on your list. Visit your local bookstore to check out these and other volumes.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO