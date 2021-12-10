ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car review: 2021 Lexus RC 350 F Sport

By Life
Enumclaw Courier Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Lexus RC 350 F Sport is a refined luxury sports couple crafted to stand apart. Thanks to its aggressive styling and versatile driving character, the RC has become a highly sought-after coupe by enthusiasts who value performance and world-class craftsmanship. With its muscular form and aggressive stance, the RC...

www.courierherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

The Corvette CF1 Is A Modern Supercar With 1953 Styling

The recent SEMA Show had many highlights, making it tough to choose an absolute favorite. If you put a gun to our head, we'd have to go with the CF1 Corvette Concept, designed and built by Dave Kindig (host of Bitchin' Rides) and Lingenfelter. It feels unfair to call the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
Autoblog

Carlex Jaguar XJ Coupe restomod is neither British nor understated

The Jaguar XJ Coupé was already an unconventional Jag. The dramatically long two-door was built on a Series II sedan chassis and kept most of the styling in tact, just losing two doors and gaining a whole lot of subtle elegance. However, the customizers at Carlex Design have created an XJC that takes things to the next level (and maybe a few levels beyond that).
CARS
Corbin Times Tribune

Car review: Powerful Subaru all the rage

If you already have a luxury sedan with its silky-smooth ride and posh interior and are craving raw power, this year’s Subaru WRX might be just the ticket for you. It’s aggressive off the line and beyond offering a firm ride, perhaps too stiff while it gives new meaning to loud. It’s a rough-rider for sure and the sedan’s six-speed manual transmission is the only choice to propel upper trim levels.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lfa#Lexus Rc#Lexus Is#Performance Car#Lexus Rc 350 F Sport#Rc#Lfa#Torsen
AutoGuide.com

Cheap Sports Cars Under $30,000

The affordable performance car is not dead yet. Although the herd may have thinned over the years, there are still several choices available on the market today for less than $30,000. Yes, cheap sports cars do still exist, even if we are applying that term loosely. Best of all, there...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup. Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan

The first Honda Civic Si arrived in 1986 when Honda took the Civic S (Sport) and replaced the carburetors on the 1.5-liter engine with a fuel injection system. Over the decades, the engine grew and the Si model became the grounded enthusiast's choice. Always sporty, always practical, and always affordable. For 2022, the Si has returned to having a 1.5-liter engine. However, unlike that original model, this time it's turbocharged and instead of 91 horsepower, the eleventh-generation of Civic Si makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than is on offer in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and even the previous-generation Civic Si, but the Civic is a lighter, more dynamically gifted sedan than VW's offering. Like every other Civic Si before, the new one has a manual transmission only, but Honda hasn't been resting on its laurels. Honda promised us that this is the best-performing Si yet and has taken chassis tuning to a whole new level. We traveled up to the canyons of Los Angeles county to spend a day getting to know the new Si.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Honda Passport goes upmarket with one monster price hike

This winter, the redesigned 2022 Honda Passport is arriving at dealerships with a significant price hike. The base Sport trim from the outgoing model is gone for 2022, making way for the new base EX-L trim with standard front-wheel drive (AWD remains a $2,100 option). With base prices starting at...
BUYING CARS
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Car review: 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE

Hatchbacks are all about versatility and fun. The 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE delivers on both counts. Versatility comes with an enhanced space option that lowers the cargo floor, adding 6 cu. ft. of total capacity (to 23 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats. This option replaces the spare tire with a tire repair kit.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2022 Mazda CX-9 arrives with lower price despite standard AWD

Mazda announced pricing and updates for its 2022 CX-9 three-row SUV on Tuesday and it remains a pretty good deal. The CX-9 sees several small changes for 2022, including the standardization of all-wheel drive across all trim levels and the addition of a new Touring Plus model. This, coupled with Mazda's potent 2.5-liter turbocharged Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine should continue to make for a competent and surprisingly fun driving experience for a midsize crossover.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Car review: Genesis GV80 – the budget Bentley lookalike

So there I was making my way back to the car park near the shops in Oadby to enjoy another drive in the lovely Genesis GV80 and what should I discover but what can only be described as a non-suspicious figure peering into its plush interior. Older sort of chap, light flat cap like you’d wear golfing, Marks & Spencer carrier bag, slacks, specs; not unlike a Harry Enfield comedy character, and visibly unthreatening. The dialogue went roughly as I anticipated.Me: “Hi.”Harry Enfield-Style Comedy Character: “I was wondering what it was.”Me: “It’s a Genesis”. HESCC: “What make is that?”Me: “That’s...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

Acura TLX Type S vs Genesis G70 Comparison: Sport Sedan Shoot-Out

Back in the early aughts Acura put Type S branding on several of its cars, which I remember well because for a short period of time, I sold them. The CL, TL and RSX were all Type S cars, and they were the ones that got me excited to go the showroom everyday.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari Purosangue, Polestar 3, Lexus RZ: Car News Headlines

Ferrari's Purosangue crossover has been spotted testing, this time with a production-bound body and not the makeshift Maserati Levante body used by previous testers. Purists shouldn't be too concerned as the spy shots point to the Purosangue more closely resembling the GTC4 Lusso it replaces, rather than your typical grocery getter.
CARS
theridgefieldpress.com

Review: Lexus offers subcompact luxury in UX SUV

Lexus' website places the 2021 UX 250h under the "sport-utility vehicle" heading, but the UX series — for all its many good points — is more accurately described as a subcompact luxury station wagon. Its ground clearance is just 3.5 inches, far short of conventional SUV standards. Yet we doubt...
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Lexus RZ will be firm's first bespoke electric car

Lexus has confirmed that its first bespoke electric vehicle will be called the RZ - and issued a trio of teasers that show how closely the new model will stick to the look previewed by the LF-Z concept earlier this year. The RZ will use the same e-TNGA underpinnings as...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy