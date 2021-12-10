ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car review: 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE

Cover picture for the articleHatchbacks are all about versatility and fun. The 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE delivers on both counts. Versatility comes with an enhanced space option that lowers the cargo floor, adding 6 cu. ft. of total capacity (to 23 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats. This option replaces the spare tire with a...

MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
BUYING CARS
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

The New Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Better on 35s With Fender Flares

Arctic Trucks knows how to build Toyotas. We've already seen the visual wonders that a good set of steelies can do to the new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the cold weather experts at Arctic Trucks have gone a couple of steps further by introducing the LC300 AT35, a Land Cruiser with 35-inch tires and the fender flares to match.
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?

Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota are once again the most reliable brands in our annual auto reliability brand rankings, with just a slight reshuffling that saw Lexus earn the top spot and Toyota slide to number three. This year the top five are rounded out by Infiniti, which saw a significant improvement in reliability, and Buick, which moved one spot to number five this year.
CARS
Ars Technica

Toyota owners have to pay $8/mo to keep using their key fob for remote start

Automakers keep trying to get a piece of that sweet, sweet subscription income. Now, it’s Toyota’s turn. Nearly every car company offers some sort of subscription package, and Toyota has one called Remote Connect. The service offers the usual fare, letting owners use an app to remotely lock their doors, for example, or if they own a plug-in vehicle, to precondition the interior. But as some complimentary subscriptions for Remote Connect come to an end, Toyota owners are getting an unexpected surprise—they can no longer use their key fob to remote-start their vehicles.
CARS
thedrive

Toyota OK’s Use of Imperfect Parts to Keep Production Going

Cosmetic defects on parts people won't see are no longer a deal-breaker for the famously quality-focused carmaker. Toyota's defining trait as a carmaker is quality above all else. That kind of absolutism, though, can bring Toyota's production lines to a halt when parts are in short supply like they are in 2021. So, to keep things running, Toyota has finally started using parts with inconsequential defects just to keep production going.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Best Used Toyota Camry Models Under $15,000

Popular opinion dictates that it’s challenging to find a bad Toyota Camry. Out of its extensive tenure, quite a few years stand out as borderline lemons. The Toyota Camry is the quintessential mid-size economy car next to the Honda Accord. It’s comfortable, has lots of space, and now they even have 300 horsepower while managing to stay fuel-efficient. It’s a no-brainer for anyone trying to find a commuter that can also handle a road trip. The best part about the Camry is they’re available at low prices. Here are some of the best used Toyota Camry models under $15,000.
BUYING CARS
infusenews.com

Toyota is going to charge you for using your key fob to start your car

Toyota is charging drivers for the convenience of starting their cars with their key fobs. Toyota cars from 2018 and newer will require a subscription in order for the key fob to allow remote start capability, according to a report from The Drive. When buying a new Toyota, as The...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Toyota 4Runner

It almost feels like the Toyota 4Runner has been around forever, and that is largely because it has undergone almost no changes for the last decade. Some shoppers will argue that this is a bad thing, but considering how popular it was upon release, many of us appreciate the nostalgia. And then there's the risk that a redesign would see the 4Runner lose its prestige as one of the last remaining body-on-frame midsize off-road SUVs. Powered by a V6 engine with loads of torque on tap, it is sure-footed in any environment and can even handle a fair amount of manual labor, handily lugging around up to 5,000 pounds. Sure, there is a lot of competition in the US from more modern rivals like the Ford Edge, but classics are popular for a reason - just look at the Jeep Wrangler. We were handed the keys to a Trail Edition for a few days to see how it measures up.
CARS
Top Speed

Europe’s New Toyota Corolla Cross Is Far Better Than What America Gets

First making its debut in the ASEAN region, the first-ever Toyota Corolla Cross has finally reached Europe. While it looks largely identical to what America gets, the European version is actually superior in more ways than one. For starters, the European Toyota Corolla Cross is far more powerful than what...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year: The Finalists

The contenders for the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year award, which is to say the trucks that put up a valiant fight but didn't make the finalist round. Now we present those that did make the cut. That's right, one of these four trucks took home the Golden Calipers—and after the dust had settled among the judges, it turned out the winner was crowned by just one vote. One reason the contest was tight: All four represent something new (or at least long missing) in the truck segment. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the Rivian R1T sit on the bleeding edge of what a vehicle with a bed can be, bringing personality, luxury, and most significantly, fully electric powertrains to the arena. They're the first mainstream electric pickups to go on sale. Our other finalists, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, prove that good trucks needn't be behemoths, needn't be virtually impossible to park or own in a city, and needn't force you to pack a stepladder simply to reach into the bed. Each of these pairs seem like natural rivals—and indeed they are—but at a MotorTrend Of The Year event, no competitor is judged against any another; they instead face off against our six criteria. Read on for our reviews of each truck from this year's competition, and come back on Monday, December 13 to find out which one took home the trophy.
CARS

