Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Police Make Arrest In Death Of 48-Year-Old Man Found Floating In The Gulf

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have arrested Shane Dugan, 28, and charged him with manslaughter in connection with the death of 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson.

Wilson’s body was found floating approximately 1.5 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico on December 4th.

Detectives learned that Dugan threw Wilson off a boat during an argument the night before in the intercoastal waterway near the Clearwater Pass.

Dugan was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

We will update this story when more details are released.

