13 Drivers were arrested at a checkpoint in Rohnert Park. The checkpoint was held on east bound Rohnert Park Expressway near the SMART Train Tracks from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday night. Officers contacted 969 vehicles as they drove through the checkpoint. 56 were told to go to a screening area for further evaluation where 12 were arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license. One of the screened drivers was evaluated for DUI and subsequently arrested. One individual was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. Two drivers saw the upcoming checkpoint and made abrupt lane changes in front of officers. Upon contact, both drivers displayed signs of intoxication. After a DUI investigation the drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO