Style-Maven Erin Fetherston Lands Elegant New West Coast Nest to Feather

When then New York City-based fashion designer turned interior design consultant Erin Fetherston, who developed a huge following of fashionistas enamored of her dainty, flowy frocks but hasn’t presented a collection since 2017 , became pregnant with her first child, she and her pop-punk musician turned music manager husband Gabe Saporta set their real estate sights toward the West Coast. Fetherston, who’s consulted on interiors for Tinseltowners like Jenna Dewan, Jamie Lynn Sigler and James Van Der Beek, grew up in the well-to-do Bay Area community of Piedmont and, she’s said in interviews, with a baby on the way they sought more room to roam than the confines of their loft apartment in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood allowed.

They scratched their West Coast property itch in late 2015 with the almost $2.9 million purchase of a vintage Tudor cottage set behind a high wall on a busy West Hollywood street. The house, which they bought from Joe Jonas, was soon given a “bright and airy,” nearly all white makeover with the assistance of the folks at One Kings Lane Interior Design . The home is frequently featured on Fetherston’s Instagram.

The Fetherston-Saportas bounced between L.A. and New York for a few years, but tax records indicate they sold their 3,500-square-foot Tribeca loft , which had also been done up in an airy and bright, mostly monochromatic manner, in the fall of 2019 for $6.7 million, a heady profit on the $4.33 million Fetherston paid for the place back in 2007, when she was just 26 years old.

Now, after six years in West Hollywood, and the birth of a second child, the stylish couple has more permanently rooted themselves in the City of Angels, upgrading their residential circumstances with the $5.6 million purchase of a symmetrical and stately red-brick Georgian home in the historic and historically patrician Windsor Square neighborhood, a leafy pocket of picture-perfect streets lined with beautifully maintained homes of various vintages and architectural styles.

Built in 1920, and spanning just over 5,000 square feet, the three-story home has four and potentially more bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a detached guest suite above the garage. Updated in recent years, the residence retains many original architectural details, including lustrously refinished quarter-sawn hardwood floorboards, coved ceilings, operable mahogany pocket doors throughout the main floor, and shoulder-high wainscoting in the formal dining room.

With a black marble fireplace as its dignified focal point, the formal living room adjoins a den that overlooks the backyard, while the generically updated high-end kitchen flows into a sun-flooded breakfast room. Each of the two guest rooms on the second floor have their own bath, and the two-room main suite comprises a spacious sitting/dressing room with custom built-ins and an opulently finished, if dated bathroom. The 1,000-plus-square-foot attic has been converted into a unique, multipurpose space with an open bathroom. Numerous skylights ensure lots of natural light and a pull-down ladder ascends through a glass hatch to the roof, which has wrap around views over the neighborhood.

Out back, next to the backyard swimming pool and spa, there’s a small patch of grass and a built-in barbecue. The detached two-car garage includes a pool bath and, upstairs, there’s a charming guest bedroom and bath beneath a beamed and vaulted ceiling.

Presumably Fetherston will give every square inch of the place the sort of bright, airy, mostly monochromatic, and family friendly makeover that’s become her signature home design style.

The property was listed with Lehoa Gacki of Douglas Elliman; Fetherson and Saporta were repped by Alexandria Dionne at Keller Williams.