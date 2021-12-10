ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Style-Maven Erin Fetherston Lands Elegant New West Coast Nest to Feather

By Mark David
Dirt
Dirt
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk1Q8_0dJpao2w00

Click here to read the full article.

When then New York City-based fashion designer turned interior design consultant Erin Fetherston, who developed a huge following of fashionistas enamored of her dainty, flowy frocks but hasn’t presented a collection since 2017 , became pregnant with her first child, she and her pop-punk musician turned music manager husband Gabe Saporta set their real estate sights toward the West Coast. Fetherston, who’s consulted on interiors for Tinseltowners like Jenna Dewan, Jamie Lynn Sigler and James Van Der Beek, grew up in the well-to-do Bay Area community of Piedmont and, she’s said in interviews, with a baby on the way they sought more room to roam than the confines of their loft apartment in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood allowed.

They scratched their West Coast property itch in late 2015 with the almost $2.9 million purchase of a vintage Tudor cottage set behind a high wall on a busy West Hollywood street. The house, which they bought from Joe Jonas, was soon given a “bright and airy,” nearly all white makeover with the assistance of the folks at One Kings Lane Interior Design . The home is frequently featured on Fetherston’s Instagram.

The Fetherston-Saportas bounced between L.A. and New York for a few years, but tax records indicate they sold their 3,500-square-foot Tribeca loft , which had also been done up in an airy and bright, mostly monochromatic manner, in the fall of 2019 for $6.7 million, a heady profit on the $4.33 million Fetherston paid for the place back in 2007, when she was just 26 years old.

Now, after six years in West Hollywood, and the birth of a second child, the stylish couple has more permanently rooted themselves in the City of Angels, upgrading their residential circumstances with the $5.6 million purchase of a symmetrical and stately red-brick Georgian home in the historic and historically patrician Windsor Square neighborhood, a leafy pocket of picture-perfect streets lined with beautifully maintained homes of various vintages and architectural styles.

Built in 1920, and spanning just over 5,000 square feet, the three-story home has four and potentially more bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a detached guest suite above the garage. Updated in recent years, the residence retains many original architectural details, including lustrously refinished quarter-sawn hardwood floorboards, coved ceilings, operable mahogany pocket doors throughout the main floor, and shoulder-high wainscoting in the formal dining room.

With a black marble fireplace as its dignified focal point, the formal living room adjoins a den that overlooks the backyard, while the generically updated high-end kitchen flows into a sun-flooded breakfast room. Each of the two guest rooms on the second floor have their own bath, and the two-room main suite comprises a spacious sitting/dressing room with custom built-ins and an opulently finished, if dated bathroom. The 1,000-plus-square-foot attic has been converted into a unique, multipurpose space with an open bathroom. Numerous skylights ensure lots of natural light and a pull-down ladder ascends through a glass hatch to the roof, which has wrap around views over the neighborhood.

Out back, next to the backyard swimming pool and spa, there’s a small patch of grass and a built-in barbecue. The detached two-car garage includes a pool bath and, upstairs, there’s a charming guest bedroom and bath beneath a beamed and vaulted ceiling.

Presumably Fetherston will give every square inch of the place the sort of bright, airy, mostly monochromatic, and family friendly makeover that’s become her signature home design style.

The property was listed with Lehoa Gacki of Douglas Elliman; Fetherson and Saporta were repped by Alexandria Dionne at Keller Williams.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

In Beverly Hills, a $16 Million Tuscan Farmhouse Sells to the Billionaire Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2018, Sue Gross paid a cool $20 million for a house in what is arguably Beverly Hills’ best neighborhood pocket. She quickly embarked on an extensive renovation of the Hal Levitt-designed midcentury modern, but wanted to supervise the project from close quarters. So she did something only a billionaire baller can do — she dropped $35 million to buy the house immediately next door, using it as a temporary “crash pad.” The sellers were Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Now that the remodel is complete, the ex-wife of billionaire bond king Bill...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Leo DiCaprio Adds $10 Million Beverly Hills House to Packed Portfolio

Click here to read the full article. “Don’t Look Up” now, but Leo DiCaprio is tweaking his extensive real estate portfolio yet again! Barely three months ago, the Oscar-winning actor — currently appearing with Jennifer Lawrence in a satiric film about a pair of astronomers who try to warn world leaders about an asteroid set to destroy Earth, due out on Netflix later this month — paid a cool $13.8 million for an oceanfront Malibu retreat, while simultaneously hoisting his home atop exclusive Carbon Beach onto the market for $10 million. The 47-year-old “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star also...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Pharrell Re-Lists Sky-High Contemporary at Reduced Price

Click here to read the full article. With a net worth estimated at around $200 million, he may be great at making money hand over fist as a musician and entrepreneur but, having lost millions on the sale of a couple of previous homes, mononymous “Blurred Lines” singer Pharrell does not seem to have the Midas touch when it comes to his real estate portfolio. Back in 2015, he shelled out $7.14 million for a sky-high ultra-contemporary home above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon that he’s just put back on the market at a smidgen under $10 million after he first gave it...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

After Five-Plus Years, Jim Belushi Gets $30 Million for L.A. Estate

Click here to read the full article. Though described in promo materials as “One of the most breathtaking estates on the west side,” which makes it sound pretty darn desirable, it nonetheless took about 5.5 years, numerous price chops, and several high-powered Platinum Triangle real estate agents for actor/singer-turned-pot-farmer Jim Belushi to unload his baronial estate in a plummy pocket of L.A.’s Brentwood Park neighborhood. Initially made available in 2016 as a whisper listing, with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $42 million, and officially put on the market in September 2017 at $38.5 million, by the spring of 2019 the price...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Saporta
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Keller Williams
Person
Britney Spears
Dirt

Matt Damon Sells $18 Million Palisades Estate to Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff

Click here to read the full article. After a long slog on the market, tax records reveal Matt Damon has finally succeeded in offloading his erstwhile home in Los Angeles. Now living primarily in New York City with his family — back in 2018, he dropped a record $16.7 million on a townhouse in trendy Brooklyn Heights — the “Bourne” franchise and “Ocean’s” trilogy star no longer had need for his West Coast outpost, which sits in the coveted Riviera pocket of L.A.’s seaside Pacific Palisades. Damon first put the house up for sale nearly a year ago, initially asking $21...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

‘Suite Life’ Star Dylan Sprouse Scores Maximalist Hollywood Hills Estate

Click here to read the full article. If Dylan Sprouse was looking for a sweet fixer-upper, the “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star surely found it with this, ahem, adventurously modified 1920s Spanish-style home in Los Angeles. For “just” $1.8 million — these days, that’s close to a bargain-bin price in this neighborhood — he now holds the keys to a charming home on nearly a quarter-acre of land. Set in the leafy Hollywood Dell section of the Hollywood Hills, the property boasts easy access to many of the city’s hottest hotspots. The house has lots going for it: fully gated,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Greek Shipping Heir Asks $14.5 Million for Diddy’s Former BevHills Bachelor Pad

Click here to read the full article. Before he forked over a mind-melding $39 million for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in L.A.’s hoity-toity Holmby Hills, always-name-changing hip-hop mogul and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s legally changed his middle name from John to Love, rented a curvaceous, city-view contemporary home perched high on a steep slope above Beverly Hills, Calif., that’s just hit the market at $14.5 million. Though he’s not occupied the property for many years, at least on a full-time basis, the pristinely maintained glass-walled three-story extravaganza is owned by Greek shipping heir turned film producer Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, who acquired the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Stately Norman-Style Mansion on Long Island’s Gold Coast Seeks $12.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. An elegant house in the exceedingly tony Long Island, N.Y., village of Old Brookville has come for sale at $12.5 million. Known as Woodside, the French-style estate’s imposing, vine-encrusted main house has eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, plus four powder rooms. Extra-luxe amenities include four fireplaces, a high-end eat-in family kitchen and a separate prep kitchen, a game room, a wine cellar, and a gym. Listed with Paul Mateyunas at Douglas Elliman, the 12.5-acre spread also boasts a separate three-bedroom cottage, a detached three-car garage, a saltwater pool and pool house, and a...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#New York City#Nest#Tinseltowners#Georgian
Dirt

Canadian Heiress Seeks $43 Million for Gordon Kaufmann-Designed Bel Air Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Just seven months after purchasing the “Beverly Hills Cop” Santa Monica compound for a record-breaking $48.7 million, media heiress and former actress Taylor Thomson — a member of one of Canada’s wealthiest families — has decided to slightly downsize her $100+ million luxury real estate portfolio. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, her longtime home in Bel Air has popped up for sale, asking $43 million — a whopping $35.6 million more than she paid for the place some two decades ago. Constructed way back in 1926 and designed by noted architect Gordon...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Dirt

Flea Riffs Into Former Paramount Chief’s $14 Million 90210 Compound

Click here to read the full article. Michael “Flea” Balzary already owns two enviable homes in the Los Angeles area, a $7.5 million cottage in the Malibu Colony gated community and a funky $4.3 million compound in the La Crescenta foothills. The Red Hot Chili Pepper has always done well in real estate — last year, he sold a spicy oceanfront Malibu estate for $20 million to hedge fund manager Ross Laser, more than double what Balzary originally paid for the place — so he’s bolstering his real estate portfolio yet again, this time doling out an impressive $14 million for a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Dirt

M. Pokora, Christina Milian Sell Suburban Mansion, Buy WeHo Contemporary

Click here to read the full article. Even while spending time over the summer in the South of France, and then camping out in Paris, where he’s currently co-starring in “Les Grande Ambitions” at Théâtre de la Madeleine, U.S.-based French singer, songwriter, and budding actor Matthieu Tota, more commonly known to fans, including his 3.1 million Instagram followers, as M. Pokora and/or Matt Pokora, has kept his stateside real estate merry-go-round spinning at a rapid clip. Not even a year ago, about a year after he and his then girlfriend, American actress and pop star Christina Milian, had their first baby...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Dirt

Matthew Modine Sells Modern Venice Oasis in Off-Market Deal

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Modine has quietly offloaded his Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Located in the still-somewhat-grungy-yet-increasingly pricey seaside community of Venice, the off-market transaction netted the Manhattan-based actor and his longtime wife Caridad Rivera exactly $4 million — a significant increase over the $2.5 million they paid music industry exec John Perenchio for the contemporary crash pad back in 2012. The buyers are award-winning Dutch photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Listing information from the home’s previous sale shows it was built in 2003 and designed by local architect David Hertz of Studio of Environmental Architecture. Nestled behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Dirt

Bethenny Frankel Re-Lists Soho Spread at Same $7 Million Price

Click here to read the full article. She’s come a long way from being Kathy Hilton’s gal Friday who would pick up Paris and Nicky from school, drive them around to trendy shops, and take them ice skating. Reality TV veteran turned low-cal booze baroness turned multimillion-dollar house-flipping real estate investor and dedicated philanthropist Bethenny Frankel, now splitting her time mostly between a townhouse in Boston’s Back Bay, where her film producer fiancé Paul Bernon is based, and the Hamptons, where she’s recently completed a decorative redo of her vintage Bridgehampton home, has put her New York City loft up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dirt

Jessica Lange Channels Joan Crawford at L.A.’s Stunning Philosophical Research Society on ‘Feud’

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles has no shortage of stunning libraries. From Glendale’s strikingly Moorish Brand Library to the handsome wood-paneled Ella Strong Denison Library at Scripps College in Claremont to USC’s cathedral-like Hoose Library of Philosophy, the list seems to go on and on! But there is one gorgeous athenaeum that has somehow managed to fly largely under the radar. A true hidden gem, mention the Philosophical Research Society to most Angelinos and they likely won’t have any idea what you’re talking about. However, location managers have certainly managed to take note of the place over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Milla Jovovich Sells Spare Beverly Hills Home

Click here to read the full article. Milla Jovovich has 4.6 million reasons to smile, and just in time for the holidays. The fashion model and “Resident Evil” actress — her films have grossed north of $1.6 billion worldwide — has sold one of her several Los Angeles homes for more than double the $2.2 million she paid for the place nearly two decades ago, way back in 2003. It was actually Jovovich’s longtime husband, “Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson, who technically acquired the Beverly Hills-adjacent property in 2003, prior to their marriage; tax records show he deeded the property...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Hamptons Estate of Macklowe Gallery Founders Lists for $60 Million

Click here to read the full article. West End Road, one of the most coveted streets in the Hamptons, is the sublime setting for the home of art world power couple Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, who are selling their 1.5-acre spread along the serene, sought-after road with a skin-blistering $60 million ask. Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman share the listing. With 170 feet of ocean frontage and views of Georgica Pond, the sizable-but-short-of-huge house spans about 6,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a separate three-car garage. Unlike most other houses in...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Scooter Braun Lists John Travolta’s Untouched Old House at Big Profit

Click here to read the full article. It was less than two years ago that music manager Scooter Braun, who helped rocket Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande into the stratosphere of global fame and immense fortune, and famously inflamed Taylor Swift’s legions of excitedly devoted fans when he bought and quickly sold the rights to her master recordings, paid $18 million in a off-market deal for John Travolta’s longtime estate in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Though the deal was done on the down low, it was not much of a surprise to celebrity property watchers that Travolta sold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

‘Maid’ Star Andie MacDowell Embraces 1920s Storybook Tudor in Silver Lake

Click here to read the full article. At 63 years old, with her badass salt-and-pepper mane of hair and DGAF-about-wrinkles attitude, Andie MacDowell has become synonymous with aging not only gracefully but also gorgeously — and she claims to have “never felt more beautiful.” It seems that same philosophy extends to architecture as well, with the longtime L’Oréal ambassador and veteran actress — now starring in the Netflix series “Maid” alongside her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley — embracing a classic 1920s storybook Tudor in the Eastside Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. In keeping with its lovely historic roots, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Patricia Heaton Downsizes to $5 Million Toluca Lake Home

Click here to read the full article. She liked the neighborhood so much that when it came time to downsize, she moved up the street! It’s already more than a year ago that beloved primetime network sitcom staple Patricia Heaton sold her 7,600-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in a plummy pocket of L.A.’s Toluca Lake neighborhood for $7.5 million, more than two million bucks more than she paid in 2013. However, she liked the neighborhood so much that she’s now shelled out $4.95 million for a spacious though somewhat smaller home just a few blocks up the street. Tax records show the seller of...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

‘Candyman’ Producer Jordan Peele Buys Second Los Feliz Home

Click here to read the full article. Prolific film producer/writer Jordan Peele already owns a midcentury ranch-style home in a very good pocket of Los Feliz, but the New York-born comic-turned-horror maestro (“Get Out,” “Us,” “Candyman”) apparently likes the area so much that he’s picked up another property. Records show Peele and his equally funny actress wife Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have shelled out just over $2.7 million for a slightly smaller three-bedroom, 2.5-bath nearby home, significantly over the $2 million asking price. Nestled on a compact 0.16-acre hillside parcel — just blocks from Griffith Park, the Greek Theatre and Los...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy