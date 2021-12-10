ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Calls 3 Artists To Tour With Him & Their Reactions Are Priceless

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tim McGraw just announced his tour in 2022, and the country hitmaker is bringing three artists on the road with him: Russell Dickerson , Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis .

McGraw took to his social media channels on Friday afternoon (December 10) to share the “fun phone calls” he made last week to Dickerson, Kay and Davis. The three of them could hardly contain their excitement to tour with the “Humble and Kind” singer. Kay’s hand flew to her mouth and she audibly gasped when McGraw said “I’m inviting you to come on tour and open shows for me,” later telling McGraw that it was a “dream come true” to tour with an artist she’s looked up to since childhood. When McGraw asked Davis, he got the response: “abso-freakin-lutely, man! …I cannot tell you what an honor this is.” Dickerson is checking a major item off his bucket list: “Honestly, like, there’s one tour that is my bucket list tour… That’s you, man. …I’m gonna make you proud. I promise!”

McGraw spotlighted Davis and Kay in separate social media posts earlier this year. Kay previously took to TikTok while she was in Chicago to play a show. Sitting in her hotel room mixing an iced coffee, she covered McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl.” McGraw posted a video in September, sharing his reaction to Kay’s rendition of his 1994 hit. Silently — so not to drown her out — McGraw says “I love her voice,” “dang, girl,” and other compliments.

The country icon also applauded Davis for a job well-done on a virtual duet . The two sang McGraw’s 1999 “Something Like That,” and Davis “did one hell of a job,” he said. Davis explains on his website that he “started singing at an early age,” and in 2019, he decided to chase his dream and instill that value in his children. He also credited his wife with making things happen, including prompting him to turn to TikTok to help his music career.

Dickerson, who performs high-energy shows , is known for fan-favorite tracks like “Every Little Thing,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Home Sweet,” “Yours” and more. Dickerson hailed McGraw a “HERO!!!! 🦸🏻‍♂️🦸🏻‍♂️🦸🏻‍♂️,” and said in his own Instagram post that hearing from McGraw was “ the call of a lifetime .” Find the list of tour dates here .

Watch Dickerson’s, Kay’s and Davis’ reactions here :

