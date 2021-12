Fox News’ Sean Hannity offered a surprising defense of CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday night after the network suspended his fellow 9 p.m. ET rival. “It’s clear that Chris totally mishandled the mess with his brother,” Hannity said, referring to the journalist’s newly-revealed communications with former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s staffers earlier this year, when the politician was first hit with a wave of sexual harassment accusations. “We don’t know what the governor told him from the start, and honestly, he probably — my guess — wasn’t honest with his own brother.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO