Hands on: Facebook Horizon Worlds review

By Lance Ulanoff
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo early to even call this the "Alpha Metaverse" Hours after Meta (nee Facebook) finally opened Horizons World, its first baby step into the Metaverse, to virtually everyone with a Facebook account and compatible Oculus headset, I found myself talking to a floating community manager about how to switch from teleporting...

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As a 22-year-old who grew up in the digital age, I like to think that I have a pretty good grasp on the latest innovations in technology. But when I was first approached about taking a dive into the metaverse, I have to admit that I was still confused about what it was, and how to even get started.
Don’t forget to read the fine print. Mark Zuckerberg’s “metaverse” — a virtual world for Facebook users to gather via digital avatars — is far from its official launch, but that didn’t stop one animator from sharing their own nightmarish vision of the augmented reality space. Created by 3-D animation...
More than two years and a company rebrand later, Meta is finally opening up access to its VR social platform Horizon Worlds. Starting Thursday, people in the US and Canada who are 18 and up will be able to access the free Quest app without an invite. Horizon Worlds is...
Facebook's parent firm opened its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform on Thursday to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets. But headset-wearing users in the United States and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year a testing version of the platform has been available to a limited number of users.
If the original Jurassic World Evolution felt like an ethereal grab at the shroud of nostalgia, then its sequel catches hold solidly and yanks it toward the player. Developer Frontier makes it clear from the off that Jurassic World Evolution 2 promises a full-on dinotastic buffet of dream scenarios for Jurassic Park and World fans in ways the original never quite managed. In doing so, it does end up suffering from a bit of an identity crisis. It’s a Jurassic Park sim that lends itself to chaos a little too well when a little more order could have helped.
The Meta (formerly Facebook) Portal is getting a number of updates, including one that lets you browse through your Facebook friends’ stories hands-free, as detailed in a post on the About Facebook blog. You can access the feature by saying, “Hey Portal, show me Stories.”. In addition to Stories, you...
Meta has released its social virtual reality space, Horizon Worlds, after more than a year in private test mode. It is the first major such release since Facebook renamed itself Meta and announced its plans to "build the metaverse" of connected digital worlds. The app lets users build their own...
Meta is bringing its vision of a so-called metaverse closer to (virtual) reality. The company formerly known as Facebook said Thursday that Horizon Worlds, a free app for socializing in VR that has been long in the making, is now open to anyone 18 and older with a Quest 2 headset in the United States and Canada.
After years of waiting, the Horizon Worlds beta is opening to anyone in the US and Canada, with no invite required. Meta announced the change today, which moves the beta from an invite-only system to a public beta with no invite requirement. Anyone who is in the US and Canada and over 18 can download Horizon Worlds and try it out from today.
While Facebook’s corporate rebranding to Meta was the biggest news to come out of the Connect 2021 virtual event in late October, one of the biggest questions from attendees was when virtual reality application Horizon Worlds would come out of beta. That question was answered Thursday.
Facebook’s Portal smart displays are powerful but uneven communication tools: They have excellent cameras and support top videoconferencing platforms, but you can’t use them to make phone calls and they integrate some apps in nonintuitive ways. The 2021 edition of the 14-inch Portal+ ($349), the largest and priciest entry in Facebook's lineup, is no different. Its screen is smaller than that of the first-generation, 15.6-inch Portal+, and although the new model can tilt up or down, it's stuck in a landscape orientation unlike its predecessor. It also costs a lot more than both the Portal ($179) and the portable, battery-equipped Portal Go ($199), as well as the Editors’ Choice award-winning Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99). Of course, there's also the matter of Facebook itself and how you feel about it as a company. So unless you need a large screen, we recommend one of the more affordable competitors from Amazon and Google.
This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The future of Meta has finally arrived—if you have an Oculus Quest headset. Facebook parent Meta on Thursday launched Horizon Worlds, the first...
It’s been a long time coming but finally, Meta is beginning to open up its social platform Horizon Worlds to more users, whilst still being careful about who it welcomes in. Today, the company has opened the doors to its virtual reality (VR) metaverse for those in the US and Canada who are 18+.
On Instagram, users can share a custom end-of-year “Playback” time capsule to their IG Story. The feature leverages the Stories Archive, so users can customize and select up to 10 stories to share with their followers. To be eligible for this feature, users need to have posted more than three stories this year or have Stories Archive turned on. The platform will suggest Playback posts for you, but you’ll also have the option to pick what you want to share. Users will see a message in their Instagram feed inviting them to create their own Playback. The new feature will be available to users for several weeks.
The metaverse buzzword is all the rage at the moment, and Meta's new Horizon Worlds app gives Oculus Quest users a taste of the future. The metaverse concept is a shared virtual platform that people can use to move through digital environments. At the moment, you can think of Horizon Worlds as a casual multiplayer game with the potential to be much more. The software requires a Facebook account and lets you hang out with up to 20 people at a time in a virtual space.
Learn how to begin crafting your own worlds and experiences in Meta’s highly-anticipated VR social platform. When Meta’s Horizon (now called Horizon Worlds) launched as an invite-only beta last year, a small group of Quest users was permitted access to the ambitious social experience and given the tools to start building their own world, play games, create safe spaces for discussions, and make new friends.
