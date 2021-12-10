Hands on: Facebook Horizon Worlds review

Facebook’s Portal smart displays are powerful but uneven communication tools: They have excellent cameras and support top videoconferencing platforms, but you can’t use them to make phone calls and they integrate some apps in nonintuitive ways. The 2021 edition of the 14-inch Portal+ ($349), the largest and priciest entry in Facebook's lineup, is no different. Its screen is smaller than that of the first-generation, 15.6-inch Portal+, and although the new model can tilt up or down, it's stuck in a landscape orientation unlike its predecessor. It also costs a lot more than both the Portal ($179) and the portable, battery-equipped Portal Go ($199), as well as the Editors’ Choice award-winning Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99). Of course, there's also the matter of Facebook itself and how you feel about it as a company. So unless you need a large screen, we recommend one of the more affordable competitors from Amazon and Google.

