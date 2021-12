In our last post we summarized the problem of drift in machine learning deployments (“Drift in Machine Learning: Why It’s Hard and What to Do About It” in Towards Data Science). One of the takeaways from the article is: methods for dealing with drift must identify whether and how drift is consequential on model performance. A key choice that a data scientist must make in this regard is which drift metrics to employ for their particular situation. In this article, we investigate further how to select which drift metrics to use.

