ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams still must prove they can beat the best teams in football

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgZGV_0dJpY2xB00

It’s often said that you can only play the teams on your schedule, which is true. That’s typically the defense for teams that beat up on lesser opponents, inflating their win-loss record.

You could make the case that the Rams’ 8-4 record is somewhat misleading because of how few statement wins they have against quality teams. In fact, it’s been two months since the Rams last beat a team that wasn’t in third or fourth in their respective division.

Their only truly impressive victory came against the Buccaneers in Week 3, beating them by 10 points at SoFi Stadium. Since then, they’ve beaten the Seahawks, Giants, Lions, Texans and Jaguars. Those are truly some of the worst teams in the league.

“But you can only play the teams on your schedule,” some will argue. True, but what about the games against the Cardinals, Titans, 49ers and Packers that have all been played – and lost – by the Rams since beating the Bucs?

The Rams are beating the teams they’re supposed to, and doing so convincingly. But they’re also losing to the better teams on their schedule. The Colts and Bucs are the only two teams above .500 right now that the Rams have beaten. Their other six wins came against teams with a combined record of 17-54-1. In total, the combined record of teams the Rams have beaten is 33-63-1.

In games lost by the Rams, their opponents have a combined record of 33-15.

This isn’t to downplay how impressive their victory over the Buccaneers was in Week 3, especially considering it was by 10 points over the defending Super Bowl champions. But that was really the last time the Rams showed they can beat the better teams in the league.

That has to change soon, and it begins on Monday night when they visit the 10-2 Cardinals. A win will give fans and analysts confidence in the Rams again because it’ll prove that when they reach the playoffs, they can compete with and defeat the top teams. If they lose, it’ll be yet another reminder that the Rams really only beat up on bad teams and lose to the good ones.

A statement win is desperately needed for Los Angeles, even if it doesn’t come this week. The Rams will have another chance in Week 16 against the Vikings, who could still be in the playoff hunt at that time. Then again in Week 17 against the Ravens, and finally in the finale against the 49ers.

Those teams don’t carry the clout that the Cardinals do, but at least they’re better than the Seahawks, Giants, Lions, Texans and Jaguars. Beating legitimate contenders just before the postseason begins would be the best way for the Rams to head into the dance.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#Giants#Lions#Texans#Cardinals#Titans#Packers#Bucs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 crazy stats from Rams' 30-23 win over Cardinals

When the Rams needed a win most, they delivered by beating the 10-2 Cardinals on the road Monday night. Despite being short-handed, Los Angeles won 30-23 at State Farm Stadium, pulling within one game of the division lead. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald helped carry the team without...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product. In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray’s strong 8-word reaction to Cardinals’ frustrating loss to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals lost their third game of the season in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, and sure enough, Kyler Murray is not happy about it. With the Rams missing Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee due to COVID-19 protocols, many expected that the Cardinals will have an easier time in the Monday Night Football showdown. However, that was far from the case as Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald led the way for the LA franchise to take the 30-23 win.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy