Texas State

Biden 'very concerned' by Supreme Court decision to keep abortion curbs in Texas -statement

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he is “very concerned” by the Supreme Court decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas and that he is “deeply committed” to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

In a statement, Biden also said it was “encouraging” that the court allowed part of the abortion providers’ lawsuit to continue, but that much work needed to be done to protect women’s rights. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

