Philadephia School District changes substitute teacher staffing provider

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — With many substitute teaching slots going unfilled each day, the Philadelphia School Board has voted to change staffing providers.

The board voted 8-0 Thursday to approve a two-year, $58 million contract with ESS Northeast, a Nashville-based staffing firm.

ESS would replace Kelly Educational Services, whose contract expires at the end of this school year.

Kelly had only been able to fill a reported 41% of the substitute positions, as of October.

School District of Philadelphia Chief Talent Officer Larisa Shambaugh told the board she expects a significant number of substitutes, many who are retired teachers, will move from Kelly to ESS next year.

“Many of the subs who worked for the previous provider did transition to the new provider," she said.

"We also have a goal of maintaining the substitutes that work in the city of Philadelphia with us currently, and hopefully moving to the new provider.”

Shambaugh said the district’s goal is not to get new substitutes, but to bring on a new company to manage them.