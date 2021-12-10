ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Surging inflation forces businesses to adapt

Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The explosive rise of Dollar stores

Supply chain issues, record job loss and high inflation means shoppers are looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores. The three biggest chains (Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar) will make up almost half of new store openings in the US in 2021. So how did these stores withstand the retail apocalypse, a pandemic and wide-spread criticism to become America's leading retailers?
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Surging inflation is eroding wage gains for many Americans

Hourly wages have soared in recent months, driven by an unusually tight labor market that's empowered workers to demand higher pay from companies that are desperate to fill open jobs. The only problem? The big pay jump was nothing more than a mirage when accounting for the hottest inflation rate...
BUSINESS
The Free Press - TFP

Inflation Surges 6.8% In November, Highest In Four Decades

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.9% in November, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.8%, the highest figure in four decades. The CPI’s increase is the largest increase in four decades, up from October’s 6.2% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday morning. Experts surveyed by CNBC projected inflation would increase 0.7% in November, translating to a 6.7% gain on a year-over-year basis.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Consumers#Americans#Breaking News#Ap Archive
International Business Times

US Inflation Surge Whiplashes Stocks

US and European stocks initially advanced on Friday despite data showing that US inflation rose to a near 40-year high, but later gave up much of if not all of their gains. Government data showed US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Climb Despite US Inflation Surge

US and European stocks advanced on Friday despite data showing that US inflation rose to a near 40-year high. Government data showed US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982. The leap in the...
STOCKS
kezi.com

Coastal businesses try to adapt to supply shortages

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The supply chain crisis has left businesses across the country waiting for essential supplies, including ones on Oregon's coast. “Under normal circumstances, usually it's anywhere from two days to two weeks, and now it's months on end,” said Daniel Lofy, the owner of Lofy Construction, about the delays.
FLORENCE, OR
Cheddar News

Brick-And-Mortar Boom Comes As Retail E-Commerce Becomes More Reliant on Physical Stores

The U.S. has seen several retailers across the country forced to close their brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of e-commerce over the past few years. However, we are in the midst of a brick-and-mortar boom, with retailers expected to open more stores this year than they close, for the first time since 2017, according to an analysis of more than 900 chains by IHL Group, a research and advisory company. At the same time, the e-commerce businesses of retailers have become more dependent on physical stores to fulfill orders, especially during the holiday shopping season. Lionesque Group CEO Melissa Gonzalez joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Advertising Age

How marketers should adapt to rising inflation

Inflation in October rose faster than at any point in 31 years—and even that point in 1990 was only a momentary blip from oil prices in the run up to the Gulf War. The current inflation surge looks likely to last a while—well into next year. And that hasn’t happened in the U.S. since the 1970s and ‘80s.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Business Growth: With Adaptive Planning

The Information Age has allowed companies to obtain more accurate data quicker and act on it more effectively. Because of that, planning for the full year would be only part of the planning process for some businesses. Changing those plans sooner, rather than later, could be more helpful, as information becomes available.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inflation Surges Affecting Retailers and Consumers

As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has surged in recent months affecting both retailers and consumers alike. In fact, 56% of retailers have increased profits beyond inflation to boost profitability, according to a Digital.com survey. “What’s interesting about our findings is that more than half of respondents...
BUSINESS
lootpress.com

Capito Statement on Record Inflation Surge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the below statement following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI data showed a 0.8% increase in inflation in November. The all items index for the 12-month period ending in October rose 6.8%, the largest 12-month increase 1982. So far, there has been a significant increase in inflation every month since President Biden took office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

How dollar stores became America's leading retailers

Global supply chain issues, record job losses and high inflation have shoppers looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores—they're proliferating faster than any other retailer. In 2020, there were more than 34,000 dollar stores across the U.S. Popular chains include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Booming Atlanta Becomes Epicenter of U.S. Inflation Surge

(Bloomberg)—Becky Gunn is the Federal Reserve’s eyes and ears on the ground in Atlanta. She’s constantly chatting up business leaders and consumers, prying intelligence out of them that is sent on to policy makers in Washington. This puts Gunn in a unique position to witness first-hand the greatest inflation surge...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy