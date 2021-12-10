Tens of thousands expected at Dallas marathon this weekend

This weekend, thousands of people will participate in ten different races that wind through Dallas for the 50th anniversary of the Dallas Marathon.

The Dallas Marathon started in 1971 with just 82 runners. Run-Dallas president Paul Lambert says they're expecting a record with more than 25,000 this year.

Scottish Rite for Children became the primary beneficiary in 1997, and some patients will work at the start of races this weekend.

Scottish Rite says the marathon has brought in almost $5 million for the hospital. Events this weekend include a 100-meter dash, 5K, and 10K Saturday, and then the full, half, and ultra-marathon on Sunday.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter