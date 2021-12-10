ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tens of thousands expected at Dallas marathon this weekend

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB6Bd_0dJpVpHs00

This weekend, thousands of people will participate in ten different races that wind through Dallas for the 50th anniversary of the Dallas Marathon.

The Dallas Marathon started in 1971 with just 82 runners. Run-Dallas president Paul Lambert says they're expecting a record with more than 25,000 this year.

Scottish Rite for Children became the primary beneficiary in 1997, and some patients will work at the start of races this weekend.

Scottish Rite says the marathon has brought in almost $5 million for the hospital. Events this weekend include a 100-meter dash, 5K, and 10K Saturday, and then the full, half, and ultra-marathon on Sunday.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon returned this weekend

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon returned this weekend as competitors ran along twenty-six miles of beautiful beach. The half and full marathons took place Sunday morning and into the afternoon with the Chevron kids marathon taking place Saturday. Full marathon runners started in Pass Christian Sunday morning and crossed the...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands lace up for highly anticipated return of the Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With early-morning fireworks and thousands of eager runners, the Honolulu Marathon made a grand return Sunday. Hawaii’s biggest road race was canceled last year like every other large-scale event over pandemic concerns. This year it was also scaled back with only about 9,000 signing up to run either the full marathon or the Race to the Park 10K.
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Don’t miss out on visiting this Texas “town”

I’ve lived in Texas for about 20 years now (five of those years were in the Metroplex), but never have I considered Forth Worth as a destination ‘worth’ visiting. Part of it is because I live over here in Dallas and Fort Worth is 40 miles away (more than an hour’s drive away) and part of it is because I’ve just never heard anyone rave about it that much.
TEXAS STATE
vanceairscoop.com

Local trainer wins in Texas bodybuilding contest

ENID, Okla. — Finer Physiques personal trainer and nutrition coach Kat Kannberg competed in her sixth physique competition over the weekend in Dallas, Texas. Kannberg competed in the Battle of Texas — Super Show, which is the largest show in Texas with 720 athletes competing. She won first...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marathon, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
culturemap.com

BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The weekend of events for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival begins with the Friday Night Lights Mile; a two-lap Grand Prix style race around Dallas City Hall Plaza. There are multiple heats available for fun and serious runners.
DALLAS, TX
360media.net

Be The One With The Weekend Plans In Dallas

Oh. My. Gawd! Dallas FRIENDS™ fans, don’t miss your chance to see the show’s iconic Turkey Head when it makes an appearance on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Legacy North Pole at The Shops at Legacy. Bring your camera for all...
DALLAS, GA
CBS DFW

Thousands Turn Out For Return Of Annual Dallas Holiday Parade

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday morning, thousands of people packed downtown Dallas to watch the annual holiday parade. The decades old tradition came back after a year off because of the pandemic. This year’s theme was “return to our traditions.”. “It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful,” parade attendee Virginia Franklin said.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Lambert
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

If you like comedy or holiday festivities, this weekend in and around Dallas will have a lot to offer. Two big-name comedians will come to town, and they will be surrounded by a host of new holiday happenings, including four local theater productions, two dance productions, a classical music concert, a parade, two festival-type events next door to each other, and more.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Newsradio#The Dallas Marathon
K945

This Texas City Named Best Place to Live in the Entire Country

I was born in Texas. Just typing that phrase fills me with pride. In fact, save for a handful of years our family spent moving from base to base across the world, I lived in my home state up until about 5 years ago. While Louisiana (and the Shreveport - Bossier City area especially) is no slouch in the awesome living department, I still miss the Lone Star State dearly. Apparently, I'm not the only one that thinks Texas is the best - and, I'm not just talking about my fellow Texans.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star OL Malik Agbo set to announce decision on Signing Day

On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFAA

Better late than never: D-FW finally hits freezing

DALLAS — We finally did it!. While most of North Texas outside of immediate Dallas-Fort Worth has seen freezing temps so far this season, D-FW officially recorded its first freeze of the season Sunday morning. The temp dropped to 32° right around sunrise on Sunday. The average first...
DALLAS, TX
thespun.com

CFB World Reacts To Saturday’s Quinn Ewers News

The future may be now in Austin, Texas. On Saturday, former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers visited the Texas Longhorns facility. If UT is able to land the Texas-native, it could go a long way in beginning the program’s turnaround. Longhorns recruiting reporter Jason Suchomel announced news of Ewers arrival.
AUSTIN, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy