ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scammers find new ways to trick shoppers

By Ryan Bittan
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aX5qd_0dJpVgaZ00

( ABC4 ) The Better Business Bureau has been receiving numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s policies by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers.

Here’s how it works:

You are shopping online and find an amazing deal, often brand name goods at a significant discount. The items are usually large – such as pieces of furniture or a vacuum cleaner. The website and the products look legitimate, so you decide to make a purchase.

The site directs you to pay through PayPal, which leads you to believe it’s safe. After checkout, you get a confirmation email that contains a tracking number from UPS, FedEx, or another shipping service. But when the package arrives, it’s not what you expected. For example, one shopper ordered a six foot artificial Christmas tree, but instead received a bottle brush Christmas tree that was about six inches in size.

Mail carriers stole more than 1,000 credit cards from New Yorkers, DA says

One shopper told BBB that they ordered “a pressured machine washer for $78” and received “a yellow shirt that’s not worth $2.” Another version of this scam may indicate that the package was “delivered” but to the wrong address.

If you try to correct the mistake, you’ll find that the ecommerce site is either unresponsive or unhelpful, or that the site does not provide any contact information. In some cases, the site may be gone altogether, and you will see a page that reads “This site can’t be reached.”

It may seem easy to avoid these scams, but it’s not always easy to recognize. For example, if you follow someone on social media in restock or resale that is legitimate, you may still be recommended someone illegitimate in your feed because of the “similar posts” algorithm. Once you look at different sources, it may be hard to tell the real apart from the fake.

Don’t shop alone! Holiday shopping and driving tips from NYSP

Here are some ways to avoid scams:

  • Confirm the site has real contact information. Make sure the seller has a working phone number and address and get in contact with them before making your purchase.
  • If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be wary of items selling much lower than what’s being sold elsewhere.
  • Reviews are not always a good way of vetting – scammers will have people write fake reviews to give the illusion that they are a legitimate source.
  • Lastly, if you do get scammed, make sure you act quickly in filing a dispute. Paypal, as well as many credit cards, have time limits for disputes. Scammers are aware of this and will try to delay the process just long enough so that you miss the window to be reimbursed.

As the holidays approach, scammers will be more active than any other time of year. So protect your money and remember these tools when you go to purchase.

Scams may be reported at BBB.org/ScamTracker. By filing a report, you can help others from falling victim to the same scams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Tracking Code Trick Costs Online Shoppers

This holiday shopping season, BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s polices by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. How the Scam Works:. People are shopping online and are finding amazing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wevv.com

BBB Scam Alert: Fake Deals on Gaming Consoles Trick Holiday Shoppers

With many people shopping for gifts on a budget this holiday season, scammers are taking advantage of the demand for pricey gaming consoles by promoting fake deals for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and other in-demand systems. Be sure to use caution when buying a console online. How does this...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Credit Card#Online Scams#Ups#New Yorkers#Bbb
Eyewitness News

Holiday shoppers are finding creative ways to find the perfect gift

(WFSB) – This year, shoppers could find it harder to track down specific presents for the holiday season. Due to constant supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, locals are struggling to find the perfect gift. However, some shoppers are getting creative. Experts say this is year is all about...
SHOPPING
magnoliastatelive.com

10 ways shoppers overspend

It’s that time of year, the Olympics of shopping: the holiday season. It’s also the time when stores save up their best tricks to attract shoppers, persuading them to spend more freely with surprise sales, “rush” deals, and other enticing offers—from those carefully timed video game releases to the abundance of holiday party food samplers and pricey perfume sets.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

More Than Half of Shoppers Are Going Into Debt This Holiday Season, Study Finds

As shoppers spread out their holiday purchases amid ongoing concerns about Covid, more consumers are tapping so-called buy now, pay later services. Yet studies show installment payments encourage consumers to spend more than they can afford. As many as 56% of shoppers have made a purchase with "buy now, pay...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
martechseries.com

‘Tis the Season for Scammers…New First Orion Survey Finds Consumers are More Vulnerable and 54% Receive More Scam Calls Over the Holiday Season

The 2021 Holiday Scam Report identifies online orders, deliveries and charitable donation fraud as top mobile phone scams consumers experience during the holiday season. First Orion, a provider of digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps, today released findings from its 2021 Holiday Scam Report that explores U.S. consumers’ experience with scam calls during the holiday season. Americans are expected to receive over 27 billion scam calls resulting in 21 million scam victims and over $10 billion in losses in November and December alone. The report indicates an increase in scammer activity, with 70% of respondents saying they have received a scam call in the past week, and 54% believe they receive more scam calls over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMO News

Ways to avoid charity scammers

Charity scams happen all year long, but they're especially prevalent during the holiday season when many people make most of their charitable donations. Here's a strong general rule: Never give money to an unknown caller, no matter how compelling the pitch, especially one that starts with a robocall. There's just no way to know who's really calling and where the money is going. It may not be a charity at all!
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediapost.com

Consumer Reports Finds Shoppers Fear Fake Influencer Reviews

Email teams tasked with bringing consumers to positive reviews face a new hassle: Fear of fake reviews, according to a new study by Consumer Reports. Of the consumers polled, 79% say they have read reviews that they thought were fraudulent. And 26% of those who read online reviews are “very” or “extremely” concerned about fakes.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

If you bought this at Walmart, there’s an insane recall you need to see

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals If you were planning on doing any construction work involving using nailers, you might want to think twice before proceeding. That’s because specific models of Hart nailers available exclusively at Walmart pose a severe risk of injury. It’s not necessarily the person handling the device who risks harming themselves. The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers subject to recall have a component problem that can cause malfunctions, triggering the accidental discharge of nails. In other words, the nail guns in this recall can randomly shoot nails on their own,...
SHOPPING
Best Life

Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Customers

More than 113 million people have Costco memberships, according to the latest data from the wholesale retailer. These loyal shoppers may have encountered some setbacks this year. In September, Costco had to place purchasing limits on some items, effectively curbing its buying-in-bulk model for certain purchases. Then, in November, the company had to pull some Kool-Aid products from its stores after numerous containers were recalled for potentially being contaminated with pieces of metal and glass. Now, the company is sending an important warning to its millions of customers ahead of the Christmas holiday. Read on to find out why Costco is sending out an urgent announcement.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy