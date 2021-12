It appeared that the college football career of JD Johnson was over before it started, but there’s new hope that he’ll be able to suit up for another program. Before enrolling at Michigan as a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Johnson was told he would not be able to play college football because of a medical issue. Head coach Jim Harbaugh still honored his scholarship and allowed the quarterback to join the team as a student assistant.

