Pandemic delays work to seal oil wells off Santa Barbara shore for at least another year

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Work to plug oil wells left from a defunct drilling rig off the Santa Barbara coast will likely take at least another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations to seal 30 wells pumped by Platform Holly shut down in March 2020 because the rig allowed little room for social distancing and other safety precautions.

At that time, crews had partially plugged 14 of the wells, officials said at a virtual town hall held earlier this week. Over a year later, in August, crews started to secure equipment to resume work.

Thanksgiving surge suspected:COVID-19 infections on the rise in Ventura County

“That was all completed, tested and the rig was ready to go on Oct. 5 when we moved on to the first well,” said Peter Regan, the project manager with the State Lands Commission, which took control of Holly in 2017.

“As of today, we've completed 4 of the 30 wells that are out there,” he said. “That's four that have been sealed all the way from the oil-bearing formations up to just below the seabed.”

Officials estimated the work will take 12 to 18 months.

Once that’s done, the question of what to do with the giant structure built in the 1960s will need to be addressed.

News across the region:4 mountain lion kittens found near Thousand Oaks office

“I know the ultimate disposition, including the concepts for reuse of the platform, is important to all of you,” said Jennifer Lucchesi, the commission’s executive officer.

Those efforts, which are expected to include a feasibility study and an environmental review of options, likely won't start until mid-2022.

“We are at least six months if not longer from even beginning to start the public outreach and engagement on the final disposition of the platform,” Lucchesi said this week.

The commission took control in 2017 after the operator filed for bankruptcy and gave up its interests in the state leases.

Venoco assumed the offshore leases in the 1990s and had to shut down production six years ago when a corroded onshore pipeline ruptured and spilled more than 140,000 gallons of oil on land and into the ocean near Refugio State Beach.

The underground pipeline, owned by Plains All American Pipeline, had carried oil produced from Platform Holly.

Climate impact:Deadly mudslides a threat as heavy rains loom over scorched lands

California’s Coastal Sanctuary Act prohibits the commission from issuing new offshore oil and gas leases. When Venoco quitclaimed the platform leases to the commission, it effectively foreclosed further production at the site.

The state’s share of the costs to plug and abandon wells is expected to reach $132 million.

ExxonMobil, a former operator of the platform, has a legal responsibility to fund much of the work to plug wells and decommission Holly and expects to spend close to $350 million, according to the commission.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

