Why not build back better?

I need to start this column with a mea-culpa moment. My latest rhetorical sin was crediting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with holding forth for over eight hours in denouncing President Biden’s infrastructure bill. It was the Build Back Better Act that had gotten his dander up. I likewise should have acknowledged that McCarthy was trying to outdo Nancy Pelosi, who in 2018 spoke for eight hours on immigration and DACA. Clearly, brevity is not the soul of wit in Congress.

I regret the error. I don’t regret supporting the Build Back Better Act. Yes, it would be expensive. But the more our government can do to improve the lives and prospects of our citizens, the more it will collect in taxes and the less it will have to spend on public-assistance programs.

Veterans’ benefits too aren’t cheap. Today’s G.I. Bill programs cover tuition, books and fees, and include a living allowance. The Vietnam-era G.I. Bill merely provided a paltry monthly living allowance. Still, the G.I. Bill launched me into a higher tax bracket. The childcare and pre-school benefits under the Build Back Better Act are likely to have the same outcome — long-term for children but sooner for their parents.

“Be thankful you’re not getting the government you’re paying for.” That’s what Reaganesque cynics used to say. I beg to differ with former President Reagan, however. Government — good government — can be the solution to our problems. I for one am getting my money’s worth out of the taxes I pay. I receive a military pension, social security payments, and medical care thanks to Medicare and the DOD’s Tricare for Life subsidy.

Truth be told, I was promised more. One of the enticements for becoming a “lifer,” a career Marine, was the promise of free medical care for life. Now I too have to pay for Medicare. And the prescription drugs I used to get for free now require copays that have gone up twice over the last four years — and they are going up again next year. Still, I realize I’m better off than civilians without government-subsidized medical and retirement plans. But I did trade 20 years of my life for those entitlements.

And they are “entitlements,” things I’m entitled to. An entitlement, by definition, is something one has a right to claim and which an organization is obligated to provide. It irks me to hear conservative politicians complaining about the cost of entitlements, as if they represent unearned benefits.

There are, of course, government programs that are not entitlements. No one is entitled to the benefits that the Build Back Better Act would provide. But the country at large will benefit. And I don’t believe we can’t pay for those benefits or that we’ll lose “our competitive edge.” That’s just the latest Republican red herring.

It’s time we called on the ultra-rich and our most profitable corporations to pay their fair share. They hardly deserve to be extolled and protected as “job creators.” Most of the jobs they’ve created in recent years have been in developing countries.

We have all heard Republicans who won’t toe the party line denounced as “RINOs”—Republicans in name only. The Democrats likewise have their “DINOs,” their Democrats in name only. Two in particular seem intent on gumming up the works. The difference is that they haven’t been stripped of their committee assignments or disowned by their state Democratic parties.

I’m sure to be denounced as a socialist or even a communist for venturing into this minefield. I am neither. If I had to choose a label, I’d say I’m a social democrat. I am for reasonably regulated free enterprise and a strong social safety net. Social democracy works in Scandinavia. People there pay high taxes, but they get the government safeguards and benefits they pay for. That’s why Scandinavians are consistently rated as among the happiest people in the world.

If you are worried about the cost of the Build Back Better Act, consider that social Darwinism too is expensive. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, we spend $81 billion a year on mass incarceration. Factor in what we have to spend on our legal system in general, and the annual cost rises to $182 billion. If our society were to become kinder, gentler, and more equitable, we might be able to make a dent in that figure.

An afterword. I am retracting my previously stated reservation regarding the electric-car provision of Biden’s Build Back Better Plan. It calls for establishing charging stations throughout the United States and for increasing tax-break purchasing incentives. One Republican objection I heard is that the average American can’t pony up $80K for an electric car. That is what a mid-model Tesla would cost. But Tesla has cheaper models, and Mini Cooper, Nissan, and Hyundai now have all-electric cars with base prices under $30K. Maybe it is an idea whose time has come.

