Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley firefighters ready to climb Seattle skyscraper in fundraising effort

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
A group of Apple Valley Fire Protection District firefighters are planning a March visit to Seattle, where they plan to ascend nearly 70 floors of the Columbia Center skyscraper.

The event is the 31st annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb fundraiser on March 13 inside the tallest building in Washington state.

Each year, nearly 2,000 stair climbing firefighters from around the nation help raise funds for the LLS, whose mission is to provide research funding and find cures for blood-related cancers.

“Climb. Conquer. Cure” is the motto of the LLS fundraiser, which has raised over $22 million since it first began.

“We’re selling T-shirts, and we have a fill-the-boot event planned on December 18th,” AVFPD firefighter/engineer/paramedic and District Stair Climb Team Captain David Martinez, 47, told the Daily Press.

In next year’s attempt to climb 1,356 steps of the skyscraper are Joining Martinez are Fire Marshal Brian Pachman, Fire Captain John Watterson, and firefighter/paramedics Chad Baeskens, Corey Fratt, Dillion Tavolazzi, Scott Embolton, and Mark McDonald.

“These guys are already in shape, but they’ve turned their training up a few notches for this intensive climb,” Martinez said. “The climb is a physical and mental challenge.”

Martinez described his first LLS event in 2019 as a “mind-blowing and tear-jerking” experience as he wore full turnout gear, weighing over 60 pounds, and climbed up the second tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi.

“The auditorium at the base of the building and on each floor had pictures of people with cancer,” Martinez said. “With each step, I kept thinking of those people and the things they’ve endured.”

During the climb, Martinez kept a photo inside his fire helmet of his fiancee, Stephanie, a “brave cancer survivor.” He also thought about his late father, who died of prostate cancer, he said.

Pachman said he’s dedicating this year’s climb to his wife, Michelle, who’s been cancer-free for nearly 15 years. Last year, the fire marshal lost 10 pounds while training for the event, which was canceled.

Grounded

In 2020, Martinez and his team were set to travel to Seattle when LLS officials canceled the event after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 300 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 14 deaths in Washington State.

Days later, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, followed by U.S. states initiating shutdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was a bummer that last year’s stair climb was postponed, but we understood the safety concern, and we supported the decision to postpone,” Martinez said

Despite the stair climb’s cancellation, the AVFPD raised $15,000, with a portion going to LLS and the Apple Valley Professional Firefighters Association.

Supporting LLS

The “Fill the Boot” fundraiser is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 and will include firefighters in full gear collecting money at the intersection of Bear Valley and Reata roads in Apple Valley.

“We’ll have fire engines rotating through and firefighters in full gear outside on the stair climber,” Martinez said. “People can buy T-shirts for $20 at Fire Station No. 1 near Central Road and Highway 18.”

General information and donations for the AVFPD and other climbing teams can be found online by searching www.firefighterstairclimb.org. Donations can be made by searching for participating individuals and fire departments.

Check donations can be dropped off or mailed to AVFPD Station No. 1, located at 22400 Headquarters Drive in Apple Valley. Checks should be made out to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Other individuals and organizations can participate in the LSS' "Big Climb" held this spring in several large U.S. cities. The National Virtual Big Climb is scheduled for May 14. For more information, visit www.lls.org/big-climb.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

