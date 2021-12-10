ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tucker Carlson says one of his children was in the Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBWrF_0dJpUxJT00

( The Hill ) – Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed in a podcast released on Thursday that one of his children was in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

During an episode of “The Fourth Watch Podcast,” host Steve Krakauer asked Carlson about his “Patriot Purge” documentary, which attempts to provide an alternative narrative to the events reported around the Jan. 6 riot, including one person mentioning a debunked “false flag operation” conspiracy theory.

“What is it about the focus on Jan. 6, but then the focus on very specific areas of Jan. 6, that made you say, ‘We need to give a different look at this,’” Krakauer asked Carlson.

“Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened — I was on the phone in real time,” the Fox News host answered.

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Though Carlson did not indicate which of his children was in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, it was likely a reference to his son, Buckley Carlson, who works for Rep. Jim Banks’s (R-Ind.) office.

Carlson also said during the podcast episode that “anyone who calls Jan. 6 an insurrection is a liar at this point.”

More than 500 people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, during which supporters of former President Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying President Biden ’s 2020 election.

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

Carlson’s comments come as several Fox personalities have reportedly raised concerns about the controversial documentary, according to NPR. During a November appearance on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Kilmeade asked Fox News host Bret Baier if he was “bothered by it.”

“There’s a … Brian, I don’t want to go down this road,” Baier answered at the time. “You know, I mean, there were concerns about it definitely … I think that the news division did what we do, we do when we covered the story.”

The Hill has reached out to Buckley Carlson for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Michael Nesmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Protest Riot#Monkees#Congress#Npr
mediaite.com

‘So Insane That it Has to be True:’ Twitter Delights in Alleged Email Showing Hunter Biden Wrote Tucker Carlson’s Kid a College Recommendation

Pro-Trump celebrity lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood posted a screenshot on the messaging platform Telegram Thursday purporting to be a friendly 2014 email exchange between Hunter Biden and Tucker Carlson. Posted by Wood, the alleged email, the authenticity of which has not been verified, appears to show Carlson thanking...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Bashes GOP Senators Who Went on Fox News and Talked Tough on Russia: ‘Not a Genius’ and ‘Bloodthirsty Warmonger’

Tucker Carlson slammed Republican senators Roger Wicker (MS) and Joni Ernst (IA) on Tuesday after they said the United States should help defend Ukraine against a possible Russian military attack. Both senators had made the comments on Carlson’s own network. Wicker appeared on Fox News earlier in the day on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy