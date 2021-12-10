ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints re-sign WR Kenny Stills days after waiving him

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqXDc_0dJpUgYM00

Yes, he's back. Back again.

That's referring the wide receiver Kenny Stills, who was re-signed to the Saints' active roster on Friday, days after he was waived.

The veteran wide receiver has had his struggles with the Saints since signing with the Saints earlier in the year. He worked up from the practice squad into a consistent role, and has 5 receptions for 64 yards. Those came on 22 targets, a number that ranks him 4th among active Saints WRs this season.

The Saints are notably thin at the position and are now without Deonte Harris for three games due to suspension. It's unclear whether the move was planned from the start to maneuver roster spots with so many players injured, but it came just days after head coach Sean Payton criticized the failure to catch a pass in the red zone, a ball that was tipped up and intercepted.

Regardless, Stills again represents the lone veteran presence in a wide receiver room that now includes Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and possible Easop Winston as a practice-squad call-up for Week 14.

New Orleans will also face the Jets without Mark Ingram or Ty Montgomery on offense, both of whom went on the COVID list along with Cam Jordan this week. Alvin Kamara will return from a 4-week injury absence, however.

That group will be catching passes from a banged-up Taysom Hill at quarterback, who is attempting to play through a "mallet finger" injury with a brace on his right middle finger. Payton said he's liked what he's seen thus far.

“When I see the completions going to the right location, I don’t ask about the golf swing," Payton said. "I ask about it when I don’t see it."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Wr#Covid
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Made NFL Running Back History On Sunday

In his first game back after a four-week absence, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara made NFL history on Sunday. Kamara caught two passes on the Saints’ opening drive against the New York Jets. The first catch was his 359th as a pro, setting a league record for most receptions by a running back in their first five seasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, December 14: Saints waive center

The Saints are currently double-digit underdogs in their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A transcript from Sean Payton’s conference call with local media where he talks about Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, and the team’s upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints’ victory...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy