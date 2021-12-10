Saints re-sign WR Kenny Stills days after waiving him

Yes, he's back. Back again.

That's referring the wide receiver Kenny Stills, who was re-signed to the Saints' active roster on Friday, days after he was waived.

The veteran wide receiver has had his struggles with the Saints since signing with the Saints earlier in the year. He worked up from the practice squad into a consistent role, and has 5 receptions for 64 yards. Those came on 22 targets, a number that ranks him 4th among active Saints WRs this season.

The Saints are notably thin at the position and are now without Deonte Harris for three games due to suspension. It's unclear whether the move was planned from the start to maneuver roster spots with so many players injured, but it came just days after head coach Sean Payton criticized the failure to catch a pass in the red zone, a ball that was tipped up and intercepted.

Regardless, Stills again represents the lone veteran presence in a wide receiver room that now includes Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and possible Easop Winston as a practice-squad call-up for Week 14.

New Orleans will also face the Jets without Mark Ingram or Ty Montgomery on offense, both of whom went on the COVID list along with Cam Jordan this week. Alvin Kamara will return from a 4-week injury absence, however.

That group will be catching passes from a banged-up Taysom Hill at quarterback, who is attempting to play through a "mallet finger" injury with a brace on his right middle finger. Payton said he's liked what he's seen thus far.

“When I see the completions going to the right location, I don’t ask about the golf swing," Payton said. "I ask about it when I don’t see it."