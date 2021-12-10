ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Richards Ruled Out vs Kings

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Moments ago, the Hornets announced that center Nick Richards will not be available for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Earlier today, the Hornets added P.J. Washington to the injury report with the same status. Assuming Washington is ruled out, the Hornets will be down seven guys for tonight's game. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Ish Smith, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels are currently in the NBA's Health & Safety protocol.

In 22 games, Richards has averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 9.5 minutes per game.

The Hornets and Kings are scheduled to tip-off at approximately 7 p.m. inside Spectrum Center.

