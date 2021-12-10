United School Board Passes 4.99% Levy

The New Ulm Public School District will see a 2.53% decrease to the property tax levy in 2022, according to the report given during Thursday’s Truth in Taxation meeting. During the public hearing, it was announced the levy for 2022 would go down $215,532 or 2.53%. The use of the levy was broken down into individual usage. Around 61.5% of the levy would go to the school’s general fund and provide funding for the program, operating expenses, building leases, health and safety costs. About. 2.6% covered community education programs. The remaining 35.9% covered debt service payments. No public comments were received during the meeting. The school board will certify the final levy amounts Dec. 16.

