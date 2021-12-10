ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

United School Board Passes 4.99% Levy

By pwsadmin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United School Board held their last meeting of the calendar year and passed the districts levy and abatement, informs Superintendent Jeff Whitsitt:. “It is December, so we needed to pass the levy. We pretty much passed one similar to the one I presented...

