Have you ever heard of Lucile, Idaho? No? It’s just a small town south of Riggins, in the Idaho panhandle. But, it’s also the epicenter of the first two diagnosed cases of chronic wasting disease in that state. On Nov. 16, the disease was confirmed in two mule deer taken during hunting season in the Slate Creek drainage north of Lucile. Slate Creek is a tributary of the Salmon River.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO