Identified: Man wanted for murder shot and killed by Henry County police

Whether it's a violent domestic situation or a fight over condiments at a local restaurant, authorities in Henry County have been through plenty in recent days.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Skandrett tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton they'd been notified about a suspect from a homicide Thursday in Powder Springs, Georgia, which is about 45 minutes away in Cobb County. The man was wanted for apparently beating his girlfriend to death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identifies the suspect as 64 year old Arrett Carr.

According to Skandrett officers located Carr at a home in Ellenwood, followed him and pulled him over into a nearby shopping plaza. That was around 1:00pm Thursday afternoon. "We attempted to have a conversation with the suspect to talk him into custody, he refused that." Skandrett goes on to say that Carr stepped from his vehicle and "pointed a handgun towards the officers." The officers returned fire killing Carr.

Authorities with the Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Police, and McDonough Police were all on the scene.

The GBI says it is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.

According to the agency this is the 92nd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

A fight over Splenda at McDonald's

Tuesday of this week, a husband and wife were taken into custody for a fight last month at a McDonald's in Locus Grove.

Investigators say Marshall and Crystal Wallace were at the drive-thru on November 23rd when they apparently became angered after requesting some packets of Splenda. The couple went inside the restaurant and began screaming at the employees.

A video posted to Twitter shows a man throwing a chair apparently towards an employee. Crystal Wallace is accused of throwing a drink and trying to hit an employee.

Sheriff Skandrett calls it "a national embarrassment."

Marshall Wallace is charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and criminal trespass. Crystal Wallace is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, and criminal trespass.

Both were being held in the Henry County jail.