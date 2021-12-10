ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I lost 10lbs I a week

Struggling with overweight all of my life despite being very active. I enjoy sports like running, swimming, taking long walks with my dogs and weight lifting. Although this lifestyle created a muscular potent body; it really didn’t do anything...

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
Virtual Body-Celebrating Workout Programs

Finding the right workout plan can sometimes be intimidating, which is why the be.come project has developed a virtual and body-neutral option. While the body positivity movement encourages self-love, its positive message can sometimes get lost through body transformation promotions. the be.come project focuses on body neutrality through its virtual workout program.
How does sleep affect weight loss?

Does sleep affect weight loss? It's an important question, especially If you are dieting and exercising in a bid to shed some pounds. Good sleep is just as vital as moving and fueling our bodies, as it gives us time to rest and reset. Professionals say that we should be...
4 Reasons to Start Weightlifting for Weight Loss This Winter

This time of year, many of us are looking for hacks to stick with winter workouts and avoid holiday weight gain. But, if you’ve found yourself dreading outdoor sweat sessions or struggling to make it into the gym, it may be time for a new approach. One possible fix? Start lifting to slim down.
Looking for accountability friends!

I am wanting to start a Beachbody program but I would like some folks to do it with for accountability. I was thinking about doing 21 Day Fix Real Time but I'm open to suggestions!. And if you just want an accountability friend and you're not doing a Beachbody workout,...
How a Crash Diet Led Kelsey to MyFitnessPal — and Much Healthier Habits

Throughout Kelsey Skolovy’s youth, she had always been very thin, even to the point she was teased by her classmates. Once she reached her early 20s, however, she got much less activity than her sports-filled high school years, and her sedentary job often led to her reaching fewer than 1,000 steps a day, she says. Her weight started creeping upward. Out of curiosity, she decided to step on a scale.
Back after many years

I think the last time I logged in was FIVE YEARS AGO! A lot has happened since then. I retired then got stuck inside my home due to COVID. I'm back to square one but ready to try and get this weight off again. I am 75 years old, 5'6", 250 pounds and want to get down to 175. Not going to count calories this time. I'm following Intermittent Fasting and decreasing sugars and flour products. I have to come up with a sustainable lifestyle!
High gravity days, pull ups, and progressive overload.

I'm not sure if I'm asking, or just venting, but the varying strength on random days has me frustrated once in a while. Some days you can just push a little more than you could other days. Some days you can just push a little less. But for whatever reason, this seems to be the most pronounced on pull ups for me.
Thank you myfitnesspal

On December 21st I’ll celebrate 12 years of Alcohol sobriety. At that time in 2009, in an attempt to find new activities to fill my time, my housemates invited me to come to the the gym where they were members. I signed up after my second visit and progressed incrementally from 30 minutes, to 45, an hour etc until finally I was going for 2-3 hours 5 or 6 days a week. Over the course of a couple years I lost almost 95 lbs. but several years ago, around Thanksgiving/Christmas time, I gained about 15 lbs back. I approached a trainer at my gym for advice and he suggested I download this app. I have not looked back. By diligently entering EVERYTHING I consume as well as my exercise, I’ve been able to maintain my weight. I’d like to think that someday I could ditch the app and still maintain my weight, however I fear I’d gain weight since myfitnesspal, by doing the math for me, ensures I’m staying within the daily limits for fats, carbs etc, including calories consumed and calories burned. I continue to struggle immensely with balancing consuming the volume of food that satisfies me and not having to perform, on most days, 2-3 hours of exercise. Part of this stems from the fact that I only do cardio (no weights) and could definitely (I’ve been procrastinating for far too long) stand to see a nutritionist for advice. With all of this said, I wouldn’t have been able to come this far without myfitnesspal. Sorry for the book-length post. I’m surprised it took me this long to post here. To all of you, I wish you luck with your fitness goals and gladly welcome any comments and advice. Be well.
Can't do it alone

So im back I have learned I can't do this alone ... I need to be accountable to workout 5 days a week and to eat enough . Please feel free to friend request me if you want to help . I suck doing this alone ... Motivation comes from...
Maintenance over Christmas

I've been attempting to maintain over the last 2 months as I got Covid and just felt so poorly I couldn't think about what I was eating. I just ate what I could stomach and counted the calories. It turned out I was eating approximately maintenance calories so I have...
what if i cant return to diet ?

Also knowing the fact gaining weight is fast while losing weight is slow. Try to not engage in all-or-nothing thinking. You're likely to have days where you are less disciplined with your eating and that's a normal part of a weight loss diet. It's not failure, it's not "going off your diet" it's just part of the process.
Hi, I'm Allen

52-year-old Registered Nurse trying to get my health back and my weight under control. Hoping that getting more involved in this community will result in the support and motivation that I need. I look forward to sharing.
Hello Everyone!

I’m new to MyFitness Pal and would appreciate any support and/or encouragement you can provide. I’m seriously overweight and realize I have to make some changes. I’ve never was taught how to eat correctly or make wise food choices. The majority of my life, I pretty much ate whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. And any activity has been few and far between. What I’m asking for is help with making major lifestyle changes. It’s easy to say, “do this-not that” or “eat this-not that” but when your life has gone a particular way for such a long time, you realize you can’t do it alone and need to cry out for help. This is my cry today.
Understanding the basics

Hey all, I have multiple questions which will essentially allow me to understand way better of what I’m exactly doing to lose weight. 1) why does the “Macro” and “nutrients” tabs have different intake values ?. 2) why do my calories up (allow me to eat more) depending what protein/total...
