ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Surging inflation forces businesses to adapt

Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The explosive rise of Dollar stores

Supply chain issues, record job loss and high inflation means shoppers are looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores. The three biggest chains (Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar) will make up almost half of new store openings in the US in 2021. So how did these stores withstand the retail apocalypse, a pandemic and wide-spread criticism to become America's leading retailers?
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Surging inflation is eroding wage gains for many Americans

Hourly wages have soared in recent months, driven by an unusually tight labor market that's empowered workers to demand higher pay from companies that are desperate to fill open jobs. The only problem? The big pay jump was nothing more than a mirage when accounting for the hottest inflation rate...
BUSINESS
The Free Press - TFP

Inflation Surges 6.8% In November, Highest In Four Decades

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.9% in November, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.8%, the highest figure in four decades. The CPI’s increase is the largest increase in four decades, up from October’s 6.2% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday morning. Experts surveyed by CNBC projected inflation would increase 0.7% in November, translating to a 6.7% gain on a year-over-year basis.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Consumers#Americans#Breaking News#Ap Archive
FOXBusiness

US inflation likely surged to new record in November

The latest measure of inflation is projected to show another eye-popping figure as the price of everyday consumer goods soared higher in November. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index on Friday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran last month. Economists expect the gauge – which measures a bevy of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents – to show that prices surged 6.8% in November from the year-ago period, toppling the previous month's 31-year high of 6.2%. On a month-to-month basis, economists forecast the index would rise by 0.7%.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

US Inflation Surge Whiplashes Stocks

US and European stocks initially advanced on Friday despite data showing that US inflation rose to a near 40-year high, but later gave up much of if not all of their gains. Government data showed US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982.
BUSINESS
kezi.com

Coastal businesses try to adapt to supply shortages

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The supply chain crisis has left businesses across the country waiting for essential supplies, including ones on Oregon's coast. “Under normal circumstances, usually it's anywhere from two days to two weeks, and now it's months on end,” said Daniel Lofy, the owner of Lofy Construction, about the delays.
FLORENCE, OR
Advertising Age

How marketers should adapt to rising inflation

Inflation in October rose faster than at any point in 31 years—and even that point in 1990 was only a momentary blip from oil prices in the run up to the Gulf War. The current inflation surge looks likely to last a while—well into next year. And that hasn’t happened in the U.S. since the 1970s and ‘80s.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
International Business Times

Infographic: The Uneven Fallout Of The Inflation Surge

With Christmas just three weeks away and the holiday shopping season in full force, now is the worst time of the year to be confronted with financial worries. And yet, millions of Americans are facing financial hardship due to the recent surge in consumer prices. According to a survey conducted...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Surging inflation pressure curbs growth in UK services firms: PMI

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The strongest inflation pressures in at least 23 years crimped the recovery of British services companies from the COVID-19 pandemic in November and dented optimism for the coming year, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Business Growth: With Adaptive Planning

The Information Age has allowed companies to obtain more accurate data quicker and act on it more effectively. Because of that, planning for the full year would be only part of the planning process for some businesses. Changing those plans sooner, rather than later, could be more helpful, as information becomes available.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inflation Surges Affecting Retailers and Consumers

As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has surged in recent months affecting both retailers and consumers alike. In fact, 56% of retailers have increased profits beyond inflation to boost profitability, according to a Digital.com survey. “What’s interesting about our findings is that more than half of respondents...
BUSINESS
lootpress.com

Capito Statement on Record Inflation Surge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the below statement following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI data showed a 0.8% increase in inflation in November. The all items index for the 12-month period ending in October rose 6.8%, the largest 12-month increase 1982. So far, there has been a significant increase in inflation every month since President Biden took office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX21News.com

High Inflation Impacts Local Businesses

D.A. gives gifts to elementary students in Colorado Springs. Celebrating the Winter Solstice with Mountain Song Community School. Aspen Camp of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing in need of repairs, funds. Indy Give! 2021: Rocky Mountain Pace. Letecia Stauch hearing, Stauch once again does not appear in court. Supporting...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CNBC

How dollar stores became America's leading retailers

Global supply chain issues, record job losses and high inflation have shoppers looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores—they're proliferating faster than any other retailer. In 2020, there were more than 34,000 dollar stores across the U.S. Popular chains include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Turkish Inflation Surges As Currency Crisis Bites

Turkey's annual inflation rate surged Friday above 20 percent -- its highest in three years -- although the main opposition leader accused officials of hiding the true scale of the country's currency crisis. The nation of 84 million has seen the lira plunge in value and consumer prices soar as...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Booming Atlanta Becomes Epicenter of U.S. Inflation Surge

(Bloomberg)—Becky Gunn is the Federal Reserve’s eyes and ears on the ground in Atlanta. She’s constantly chatting up business leaders and consumers, prying intelligence out of them that is sent on to policy makers in Washington. This puts Gunn in a unique position to witness first-hand the greatest inflation surge...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy