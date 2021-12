Fans of Julia Child can now own a piece of culinary history after the legendary chef’s Washington, D.C. home was listed for sale this week. Child’s 3,150-square-foot Georgetown home, where she came up with some of her most famous recipes for her seminal cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, is currently being sold for $3.5 million. The chef lived in the yellow clapboard house with her husband, Paul Child, from 1948 until 1959. Child began whipping up some of her classic dishes in the home beginning in 1956 after falling in love with French cooking during a visit to Paris to see her husband who was there as part of his job for the US Information Agency.

