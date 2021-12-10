ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting rights: ‘Democracy is on fire’

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

We must protect voting rights and stop gerrymandering by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, and make a permanent exception to the filibuster for voting rights and election protection. The Senate...

AT LARGE: Democrats face tough, but not impossible, task in midterm elections

With polls chronically underwater and the tides of history seemingly against them, Democrats appear destined to lose control of Congress in next year's midterm elections. The party that prevailed in the previous presidential election almost always loses seats in the next election. Right now, the Democrats have a scant eight-seat majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives and...
Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A recent letter submitted by Leng Luon sings the praises of the Democrat-sponsored voting rights bill and begs President Biden to get rid of the filibuster. Luon is obviously espousing the left-wing dogma of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. They want to federalize the voting process and take it away from the states where it’s been for over two centuries. They are against voting ID. They are OK with just letting anyone vote and vote often since no ID would be required. They are also for no signature validation required so one could easily vote under several names, even the dead. They are also OK with not updating the voting rolls to purge the dead folks and those who moved. And… they are OK with ballot dumps at the last minute where their minions go ballot harvesting. No, we don’t need or want these kinds of “improvements” Mr. Luon!
It’s DEFCON 1 for Democracy. So Where Is Biden?

Here’s the lineup from the latest installment of our new Breaking the Vote newsletter, covering the ongoing threats to democracy in the U.S. Former Georgia senator and current GOP governor candidate David Purdue was asked this week if he would have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, had he been the governor. “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now,” he said.
Big Law Firms Promised to Punish Republicans Who Voted to Overthrow Democracy. Now They’re Donating to their Campaigns

WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, some of the country’s biggest law firms joined blue-chip corporations and other industry trade groups by halting all political donations and rethinking their giving strategy altogether. In a few cases, law firms vowed they wouldn’t give money to any of the 147 Republican officeholders who had voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, riding the wave of good publicity by coming out strongly against the politicians who’d threatened American democracy. But Big Law’s principled stand didn’t last a year. Major law firms in Washington have resumed donations to those Republicans...
Delegating a vote steals voters' right to representation

A citizen’s right to vote for a member of Congress is fundamental to our democracy. There is even an entire section of the Department of Justice tasked with ensuring that citizens can choose a member of Congress to represent them. But what if that member of Congress delegates his...
Houlahan Votes to Advance Protecting Our Democracy Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement after House passage yesterday of the bipartisan Protecting Our Democracy Act, a package of reforms to prevent presidential abuses and restore the Constitutional system of checks and balances. “I have taken a solemn oath to protect and defend...
Former NYC bartender, AOC amendment to “reform democracy” voted down in bi-partisan vote in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she was on to something when she introduced a an amendment aimed at giving the Government Accountability Office more leverage when it comes to investigating intelligence agencies. Unfortunately, even with a Democrat majority in Congress, her amendment was voted...
Leaders gather to rally for voting rights bills

CHARLES TOWN — If someone knows how important counting every vote can be, it’s Delegate John Doyle. Down two votes in a primary race on election night in 2000, it looked like Doyle wouldn’t even make it to the general election as he went to bed that night. His luck would change, however, after each vote was tallied, and by the time all was said and done, Doyle came away the victor by a mere three votes.
Letters to the Editor—Right to Life, Freedom to Vote

Other than for my post-high school education, I have been a resident of Marin County since 1962. Politicians are currently trying to modify voting maps for advantages in elections; this is gerrymandering and SHOULD NOT BE LEGAL, as it alters the outcome of the elections, thereby preventing the voice of our people from being heard and, consequently, damaging some of the most important aspects of our democracy!
Council tries giving voting rights to voiceless

There was a time when Mino Lora didn’t have the right to vote. It was 20 years ago, and she had just arrived from the Dominican Republic. Lora wasn’t alone, of course. The right to vote is only a right for those who are citizens of this country. Even when Lora became a lawful permanent resident — a green card holder — she still couldn’t participate in some of the most pivotal recent national and local elections.
When it comes to protection of voting rights, moral apathy is winning the fight

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — When speaking before an audience in 1963, James Baldwin could not have stated it any better by saying: “I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in my country.” His words express the feelings and emotions many of us of all races have today as we watch our fellow Americans show little concern or motivation to do what is morally right in regards to protecting the voting rights of people of color. There is no heart, no conscience or shame in passing laws intended to give Republicans the ability to outright reject election results not in their favor. A recent warning written by a United Nations expert highlights the human rights consequences to our changing nation. He describes the United States as being “near tyranny” against the voting rights of minorities nationwide. To have the United States, leader of the free world, evolving into a nation under cruel and oppressive rule is a fairly strong but precise assessment.
How to protect voting rights, prevent the Supreme Court from self-immolation and boost democracy

We have several serious constitutional crises underway. They are serious and intertwined, but remediable. First, a majority of right-wing justices, strong-armed onto the Supreme Court by a caucus that has represented a smaller percentage of the country than Democrats since 1996, have repeatedly revealed themselves to be, yes, “partisan hacks.” These justices are at odds with the values of a significant majority of the country with no mechanism to hold them accountable. They discard precedent at will. They make up new rules to eviscerate statutory protections for voting rights and advance specious arguments to take away abortion rights established nearly a half-century ago. And they manipulate the “shadow docket” to assist “their” side and disable their ideological opponents.
