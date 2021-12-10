ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport lawyer named US Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
On Friday, Brandon B. Brown was sworn as United States Attorney at the federal courthouse in Lafayette.

Brown was nominated by President Joe Biden, Jr. on November 15, and was confirmed by the United States Senate on Dec. 7.

“It is an honor to have been nominated and endorsed by the President and Senators Cassidy and Kennedy to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana,” Brown said.

Brown joined the Shreveport Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office as an Assistant United States Attorney in November 2012. He worked in the general crimes area and prosecuted a wide range of criminal offenses and has tried multiple cases to jury verdict.

With over 14 years of public service, Brown will lead an office of approximately 70 federal prosecutors and staff, located in Shreveport and Lafayette.

“I am excited to serve alongside a team of exceptional public servants at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and with the dedicated law enforcement professionals throughout this district," Brown said. "This office will continue to partner with law enforcement and community partners to pursue equal justice under the law.”

The Western District of Louisiana covers the western part of Louisiana, with offices in Shreveport, Lafayette, Alexandria, Monroe, and Lake Charles.

Brown grew up in Richwood, Louisiana, and graduated from Ouachita Parish High School. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University holding a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Information Systems (2002) and a Master of Business Administration (2004).

Brown received his law degree from the Southern University Law Center in 2007, where he was the 1L class president, led the student recruitment committee, represented indigent defendants in the criminal clinical program, and served on the Moot Court Board.

He is involved in activities in his community and is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Shreveport.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

