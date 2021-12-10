ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert Saturday

By David Glenn
chattanoogacw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Shortly after 11 AM, The National Weather Service canceled the tornado watch for Jackson and DeKalb Counties in AL. And for Grundy, Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea and Hamilton Counties in Tennessee. WEATHER ALERT FOR SATURDAY MORNING & AFTERNOON. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 12:00 PM ET For Jackson and DeKalb Counties...

chattanoogacw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Dangerous winds and tornadic activity possible Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closures. Unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds could bring severe conditions to Iowa Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Iowa from noon Wednesday until midnight. Expect peak wind gusts of...
DES MOINES, IA
KXRM

ALERT: Schools closing in face of severe weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — This is a list that will be updated should further schools elect to either close or operate remotely in light of the severe weather headed our way on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J: Closed but operating remotely (Effective Wednesday, Dec. 15) Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WFMJ.com

No accumulating snow but some rain in the forecast

The unseasonably mild weather will continue on Wednesday, despite more cloudiness than the previous couple of days. The clouds will be fairly unproductive but a passing shower or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be quite balmy overnight; readings will be near 50 for much of the night. Clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms Possible Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning

It looks like we could see another round of severe weather soon. The National Weather Service says moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could affect the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds gusts of 45 to 55 miles an hour will be possible across the Ozarks. The strongest winds...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Glenn
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: More Mild Weather

Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week. Tonight will become mostly cloudy and chilly. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — What has happened to our snowfall this winter season? There has not been much. At this time of year in Rochester, snowfall is typically at just over 16 inches. Right now, we are running at only 5 inches of actual snowfall, and as of Tuesday, it is going to be close to 12 inches below normal.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Seasonably Mild Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny, and seasonably mild start to the week. The upcoming week will also feature warmer than average temperatures. Our normal is now upper 40’s for highs and upper 20’s for lows. We may see some clouds by Wednesday and Thursday as even milder air interacts with a weak front, which will have little to no impact on our weather. We will have a shot of some showers by later Friday night and on Saturday as well before we see a cooldown coming for Sunday and early next week. By Sunday, we will be seeing temps holding in the mid 40’s, with sunny skies for the Ravens game here in Baltimore. On Monday, clouds will increase and a risk of rain is in the forecast and chilly low 40’s are expected as well. Enjoy these mild conditions, as it certainly will get back to real December weather at some time in the future, perhaps just in time for Christmas! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
theavtimes.com

Cold Weather Alert issued for the Antelope Valley

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Antelope Valley from Tuesday, Dec. 14, to Saturday, Dec. 18, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. “Children, the elderly, and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Dry Warmer#The Stormtrack 9 Team
WNDU

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday into Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday Morning. Temperatures nearing a record high on Wednesday before winds gusting between 40-50 miles per hour are likely. Temperatures dropping into the 20s by Friday morning. Early on Wednesday morning there will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday Warm Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week. We’ve already been running warm this month with temperatures through Sunday running 3.3° above normal so far for the month of December. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the warmest start to the month since 2015. Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The average for today is 41/27 so we should be around three degrees warmer than average for the day once again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It will be sunny with light winds out of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 50s Today, 60s Tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — The not-so-December-like stretch continues, with temperatures back into the 50s again Tuesday, with more clouds as the day progresses. (Credit: CBS)   Records will be challenged Wednesday as highs reach the middle and upper 60s. (Credit: CBS) There’s a chance for scattered showers, especially overnight.   A High Wind Watch has been posted well west of the city for wind gusts of 60 mph. This takes effect Wednesday evening and lasts into the night. Rain wraps up by daybreak on Thursday as temperatures fall. (Credit: CBS) TODAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High: 52 TONIGHT: Cloudy, chance of showers. Low:  47 TOMORROW: Cloudy, slight chance of showers. Warm & windy. High: 64  
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WNDU

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday into Thursday

What's good in Michiana? How about young kids making keepsake Christmas pillows for their families!. Portage Manor could add more beds to become self-sufficient. Those looking for ways to make South Bend’s Portage Manor financially sustainable are looking in a new direction. 100 Center up for sale, named an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wild weather

300 band directors from across the country, 4 from Wisconsin, and 2 from Green Bay's public schools. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Babies and strangers, butter vs. margarine. Science tells us how to help babies accept the presence of strangers -- and whether butter or margarine is healthier. DEBRIEF: Oshkosh Fire Department...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy