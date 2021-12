Welcome, Dr. Georgeanna Robinson to the School of Psychology IECD PhD Program as our Faculty Research Specialist. Dr. Georgeanna Robinson has over ten years of conducting qualitative studies, mostly focusing on faculty career development, and lived experiences of undergraduate students. She has published in journals such as Academic Medicine and has won multiple awards at the National Symposium on Student Retention for her research. She delights in expanding students’ awareness of the possibilities inherent in qualitative research, while simultaneously encouraging and supporting them in the goal of completing rigorous research. Georgeanna earned her EdD in Higher Education Management from the University of Pittsburgh, and her BA(Hons) and MA in Japanese Studies from Cambridge University, England. She currently lives in Grinnell, Iowa, with her husband and two school-age daughters.

