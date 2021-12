CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is even less sturdy, and so is Baltimore’s hold on the bunched-up AFC North. The Ravens’ superstar quarterback suffered a sprain in the first quarter and didn’t return Sunday as the first-place Ravens lost 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a bounce-back win. Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday. The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Jackson left the stadium with his foot in a protective boot. “We’ll see how it responds,” said Harbaugh, unwilling to speculate on the severity of the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO