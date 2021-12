At the moment, gas prices are pretty high. That sucks. The average is currently $3.30 for regular, $3.97 for premium, and that’s about a buck more than last year, at least. It is finally trending down a bit, and there are plenty of reasons why the price is what it is right now, but for people running for elected office, blaming a member of the other party for high prices is a classic campaign strategy. Or, if you’re like New York Senate candidate George Santos, it can be an amazing opportunity to make a lot of people wonder just what the hell you’re doing to use so much damn gas?

GAS PRICE ・ 20 HOURS AGO