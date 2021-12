GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers have had special teams problems most of this season. On Sunday night, it’s fair to say they turned into a full-blown crisis. Mason Crosby was back to hitting his kicks in the Packers’ 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears. But coordinator Maurice Drayton’s special teams had eight very bad plays, including any of several that could have been catastrophic against a good team in a big game.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO