Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals What he Expects from Leeds United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Rob Calcutt
 3 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he expects from his side's opponents Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Blues are currently third in the table and two points off leaders Manchester City, with their opponents finding themselves in 15th heading into the match.

Tuchel's side won 3-1 the last time they met at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from former Blues Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma, and Christian Pulisic.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash against the Yorkshire side, the German boss revealed what he expects to see from his opponents.

“I expect intensity, runs, man marking in the opponent's half. A very unique approach to football and to playing games. It reminds me a bit of Atalanta Bergamo. It’s very unique.

"We need to be strong individuals, in connection with two or three players. This is how we can impose our quality. This is what you need to do against his teams, against Leeds. It will not stop until you are in the shower.

"We need to be ready for that from the first to last minute.”

From the outside looking in Chelsea have got themselves into a strong position at a crucial stage of the season, but in reality they have been struggling in recent games, mostly due to injuries.

They were pegged back late on against Zenit to only salvage a draw against the Russian side in midweek and lost their most recent Premier League game against West Ham United last weekend.

