Seattle shuts out Houston in the second half for 33-13 road win on Sunday; Penny, Lockett have big games.Rashaad Penny and Tyler Lockett had big games and the Seattle Seahawks pulled away in the second half to beat the Houston Texans 33-13 on Sunday, Dec. 12. Penny rushed 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 32 yards in the first quarter and 47 yards in the fourth quarter. Lockett caught five balls for 142 yards, 55 of those coming on a second-quarter touchdown. He also caught a two-point conversion. Seattle's defense blanked Houston in the...

