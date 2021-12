Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15) The Portland Trail Blazers face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home for their first of four straight at the Moda Center. The Blazers come into the contest on a four-game losing streak, including three in Portland, directly after winning ten straight on their home floor. The Timberwolves are playing the first of a brief two-game road trip in Portland, coming into this game as losers of five straight.

