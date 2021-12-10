Lafayette man found with alleged explosive devices in his home

Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man was arrested after a search warrant revealed possible explosive devices in his home.

Brian Roggenkamp, 67, was found to have materials that appeared to be used to make explosives in his home after Lafayette police executed a search warrant through the residence looking for another person early Thursday morning. With the materials, police also found spice and prescription medication, Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O’Shields said.

Upon finding the drugs and the materials, police obtained a search warrant to look through Roggenkamp’s home to search for more materials. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s bomb squad was contacted to look over the materials and render the materials safe, O’Shields said.

Roggenkamp was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of distributing a destructive device and possession of paraphernalia.