Lafayette man found with alleged explosive devices in his home

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man was arrested after a search warrant revealed possible explosive devices in his home.

Brian Roggenkamp, 67, was found to have materials that appeared to be used to make explosives in his home after Lafayette police executed a search warrant through the residence looking for another person early Thursday morning. With the materials, police also found spice and prescription medication, Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O’Shields said.

Upon finding the drugs and the materials, police obtained a search warrant to look through Roggenkamp’s home to search for more materials. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s bomb squad was contacted to look over the materials and render the materials safe, O’Shields said.

Roggenkamp was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of distributing a destructive device and possession of paraphernalia.

The Exponent

Brownsburg man arrested after alleged Sigma Chi battery

A Brownsburg man was arrested after he allegedly beat two people at Sigma Chi fraternity, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. Ethan Hurt, 21, reportedly struck the first victim repeatedly in the face after he began harassing the victim early Thursday morning. The victim’s roommate woke up and helped the victim get Hurt out of their room and into the hallway of the residence.
The Exponent

The Exponent

