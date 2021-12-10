ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

HW+ Member Spotlight: Josh Mettle

By Sarahi De La Cuesta
Housing Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s HW+ member spotlight features Josh Mettle, division president at NEO Home Loans. With over 20 years of mortgage experience, Mettle has dedicated his career to the mortgage industry. Prior to NEO Home Loans, Mettle served as senior vice president, director of physician lending at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. He...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
societyforscience.org

Spotlight Series: National Leadership Council member, Sheel Tyle

Name: Sheel Tyle (ISEF 2006-2008; Discovery Channel Young Scientist Challenge 2005) Education: B.A. in Human Biology and Public Policy from Stanford; J.D. from Harvard Law School. About Sheel: Sheel is Founder and CEO of Amplo, a global venture capital firm helping build companies that matter. Amplo’s companies include Robinhood, Andela,...
SCIENCE
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Exceed Realty

Exceed Realty is located in the Southampton area of Bucks County. We are a full-service brokerage run by highly experienced agents with a goal to go beyond other companies and to exceed in delivering top level service and value to our clients. At Exceed Realty, our mission is peak performance with a personal touch.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Housing Wire

Logan Mohtashami talks housing supply and inflation growth

Today’s HousingWire Daily continues the Rundown miniseries, hosted by HousingWire’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and featuring Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami. In this episode, Mohtashami discusses homebuilders and the all-time lows in housing inventory. Mohtashami also discusses inflation growth and how the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool down the economy...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lender#Housing Market#Housing Affordability#Hw#Neo Home Loans#Physician Home Loans
Housing Wire

Title automation allows for record volume

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the companies that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s Tech100 award are now open through Friday, December 17, 2021. Click here to submit your company. The title insurance industry generated $6.8 billion in title insurance premiums in...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

How one real estate company is navigating the industry’s shift to B2B transactions

Consumers have flipped the script on lenders and real estate agents when it comes to the home-buying process. Ninety percent of consumers start their home search online and many get prequalified for financing before they even reach out to a real estate agent. In this changing landscape, it has become increasingly more difficult to get to the consumer. Lenders and search companies alike need to look for trusted agent partners to provide the client with the experience they deserve.
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Archroma’s HQ Move Helps Designate a Space for RD

Archroma is relocating its headquarters and revamping the old one as a “true tech hub.” The Swiss specialty chemicals company announced Thursday the relocation of its HQ to a business center in Pratteln, located just outside of Basel, that includes the Baselland chamber of commerce and a full-service conference and event center. The existing HQ in Reinach will be converted into a center for customized R&D. Rebranded as Archroma’s Reinach TechCenter, the space will be designed to accommodate laboratories and technical expert teams, returning to the company’s roots in global R&D and application development. It will support Archroma Competence Centers (CC), which are...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Reggora’s Brian Zitin on 2022’s appraisal outlook

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a sponsored Reggora episode, hosted by HousingWire’s managing editor of Content Solutions, Maleesa Smith. In today’s episode, Smith is joined by Brian Zitin, CEO and co-founder of Reggora, to discuss what 2022 has in store for appraisals. Here is a short preview of...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Stavvy’s Jeremy Potter on streamlining servicing through technology in 2022

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the companies that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s Tech100 award are now open through next Friday, December 17, 2021. Click here to submit your company. With the remaining COVID-19 forbearances expected to expire by the end...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Title insurance industry reports best quarter on record

The American Land Title Association saw a 32.5% year-over-year increase in title insurance premium volume during the third quarter of 2021 according to ALTA’s Market Share Analysis, published on Thursday. During Q3 2021, the title insurance industry generated $6.8 billion in title insurance premiums, marking the industry’s best quarter...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Better.com’s CEO Vishal Garg taking leave “effective immediately”

One week after laying off 900 employees via Zoom and courting a mountain of bad press, Better.com’s founder and CEO Vishal Garg is taking leave “effectively immediately,” according to an internal memo sent to employees of the digital mortgage lender on Friday. In the interim, Kevin Ryan,...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

HomeLight’s Vanessa Famulener on the future of cash offers

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with Vanessa Famulener, the president of homes at HomeLight. During the interview, Famulener discusses what she and her team at HomeLight plan to do with its newly secured $363 million in funding and how it found success with its cash offer program launch.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy