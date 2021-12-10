ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.1265; (P) 1.1306; (R1) 1.1333; …. Range trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias remains neutral. Downside breakout is mildly in favor with 1.1382 minor resistance intact. On the downside, break of 1.1185...

dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Focus on USD

Today's trading session is important for the EUR/USD, as the US Federal Reserve will announce its decision regarding tightening its monetary policy. Since the beginning of this week's trading, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair has been moving in narrow ranges because investors need more clarity and are not taking risks until they know what will happen today. The currency pair is between the 1.1323 resistance level and the 1.1253 support level.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Outlook Ahead of FOMC Decision

Set a sell-stop at 1.1250 and a take-profit at 1.1180. Add a stop-loss at 1.1330. Set a buy-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. The EUR/USD pair was little changed ahead of the latest US retail sales numbers and the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair also retreated after the relatively weak Germany GDP estimates by the ifo Institute. It is trading at 1.1280, where it has been in the past few days.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7105; (P) 0.7141; (R1) 0.7170;. AUD/USD’s break of 0.7116 minor support suggests that rebound from 0.6992 has completed at 0.7185. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6992 low. Sustained break of 0.6991 key medium term structural support will carry larger bearish implication and resume the fall from 0.8006. On the upside, though, above 0.7185 will resume the rebound from 0.6992 to EMA (now at 0.7259).
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Breaks Resistance Levels

On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD found support in the 1.1260/1.1267 zone, which has kept the rate up since December 8. By the middle of the day’s GMT trading hours, the pair had almost reached the December 10 high levels above the 1.1320 mark. If the rate would pass the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Looks For Breakout

The US dollar consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. The pair is grinding for support above 0.9160 after it gave up most gains from the November rally. Overall sentiment remains positive as long as price action stays above the daily support at 0.9100. The current consolidation is a sign of accumulation from the long side.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Potential For A Bullish Bounce

With price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from pivot at 1.12819 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement horizontal swing low support, and it is where the support of the ichimoku cloud to 1st resistance at 1.13486, in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci projection and horizontal swing high resistance. Do take note of the intermediate resistance at 1.13182.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Dips as Manufacturing Outlook

The Japanese yen has started the trading week with losses, as the dollar has pushed closer to the 114 level. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 113.69, up 0.32% on the day. Manufacturing outlook is grim. Japan’s economy received a mixed report on Monday from the well-respected Tankan...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: A Key Bearish Trend Line Is Forming With Resistance Near 1.1295

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1350 resistance zone and corrected lower against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.1300 support, but it found support near 1.1275. It is now moving higher above 1.1280 and trading below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1295 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Is A Reversal LIkely?

The EURUSD forex market has been in a trading range since Nov. 17. There is both a lower high and a higher low, and you could call this a triangle. That does not change things because the trading range alone is a Breakout Mode pattern. That means there is a 50% chance of a successful bull breakout, a 50% chance of a successful bear breakout, and a 50% chance that the first breakout up or down will fail.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Continues To Decline

The EUR/USD passed the support of the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages on Thursday. By the middle of Friday’s trading, the pair had reached below 1.1270. A continuation of the decline might find support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1242 and the support zone of the low levels at 1.1228/1.1236. Further below, note the November low level at 1.1186.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Retreats To 128.00

The bounce off from the resistance of the 129.00 level eventually passed technical support levels on Friday morning. Namely, the EUR/JPY declined below a support zone, the 50 and 200-hour SMAs and the weekly R1 simple pivot point. However, by the start of the day’s European trading hours, the pair found support in the 128.00 mark and slightly recovered.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after hitting a weekly high yesterday. The 200-period moving average MA(200) has leveled off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1310. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1336. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Declines to 1.1250

On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD, despite piercing the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average, found resistance at the 1.1300 mark and declined. By the middle of the day's trading, the pair had reached the 1.1250 mark. If the EUR/USD continues to decline, it would aim at the support of...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Likely To Continue Sideways

Yesterday was the second consecutive small bear day. By trading below Wednesday’s low, EUR/USD triggered a Low 2 sell signal and a sell signal for a double top bear flag (November 18 and 30). The bears want the yearlong bear trend to continue. However, there should be a trading range lasting at least a couple months beginning soon since the EUR/USD is in the middle of a 7-year trading range.
CURRENCIES

