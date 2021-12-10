ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name Misspelled In Lede Of Friday's Bcn27--Assembly To Bridge

 3 days ago

The name of a state assemblyman is misspelled in the lede of Friday's BCN27 (ASSEMBLY TO BRIDGE). His last name is Quirk...

SFGate

Delaware highway exit sign misspells the state’s name

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A highway sign that recently went up in Delaware was noticeably missing a letter in the state’s name. The new Wilmington exit sign on Interstate 95 should have said “Delaware Ave” but was misspelled as “Delware,” The News Journal reports.
DELAWARE STATE
SFGate

California Enacts Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Amid Omicron Concerns

California will enact a statewide indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, starting Wednesday until Jan. 15. The new requirement comes amid concerns about the Omicron variant, which has contributed to a 47 percent increase in daily COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving, according to California Health and Human Services. More from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Quirk
SFGate

Bay Area John Doe found dead with physics journals finally identified

A man found dead in Sonoma County, the only clues his hand-written journals, has finally been identified. The man was discovered deceased on Jan. 2, 2015 on an access road between a Motel 6 and the Rohnert Park Expressway Self Storage on Commerce Blvd. in Rohnert Park. He had in his possession journals about math, physics and science, and some members of the Rohnert Park library did believe they recognized him but did not know his name.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Roxbury Clinic Administers Hundreds Of COVID Boosters, But Local Health Leader Wants More To Get The Shot

ROXBURY (CBS) — While COVID case numbers are rising both in Massachusetts and around the country, vaccinations continue to forge forward ahead of the holidays. Clinics around New England were offering booster shots this weekend, including one at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury. The city gave out more than 200 shots, including booster and initial Pfizer vaccine doses. City officials say booster numbers are low, not only across Boston but the entire state. Boston’s Public Health Commission pointed out the need for boosters before the holidays due to third doses providing continued protection. “Across the whole state, the [booster] rates are really low. And that’s one of the things we have to get the message out to have people come back and get boosters,” said Dr. Kathryn Hall, Boston Public Health Commission’s Deputy Executive Director. “It takes about two weeks for your body to generate the maximum immunity after the vaccine and then be protected for the next six months. So today was a great day.” Roxbury will be hosting another pop-up clinic next Saturday over at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. 
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

These are the best holiday lights in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area days grow colder and the nights grow longer, viewing a brilliant display of lights during the holiday season seems like the perfect way to cheer the soul. Fortunately, some of the Bay Area's largest and most well-known displays, which went dark last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, will light up once again this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#East Bay#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
SFGate

Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm is headed toward Northern California, promising to drop up to 10 feet (3 meters) of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks and much-needed rain throughout the region. Rain was expected this weekend in the Bay Area, with snowfall in the Sierras starting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Five miles of Northern California coastline to be bought by San Francisco environmental group for $36.9 million

The iconic Pacific Coast Highway, that hugs the western coast of the continental US, deviates from one forbidding, rugged section of the shore in Northern California. That stretch in Mendocino County, known as the Lost Coast, is home to a lawless beach, remote bear-inhabited coves and redwood forests that have been endangered by logging since the 19th century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

3 Bay Area counties suffer setbacks on lifting mask mandates

San Francisco County had an outside shot of lifting its indoor mask mandate sometime over the course of the next week. Under the shared criteria adopted by eight Bay Area counties, a county must remain in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "moderate tier" for three weeks, have "low and stable" hospitalizations and have 80% of its total population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The city where many find a California they can afford

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For almost a decade, Edlin Gonzales was content to live in an aging studio apartment near Los Angeles’ bustling Miracle Mile, a canyon of tall office buildings, museums and restaurants in the middle of the city. But when the pandemic ground life to a standstill,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

The Governor of an American State Declares the COVID-19 Emergency as “Over”

The USA keeps reporting huge numbers of infections and deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state of Michigan has recently been dealing with unprecedented numbers of patients hospitalized for COVID. It’s enough to take a look at worldometers.info to learn about the reported pandemic situation from the US: over 50 million infections since the very first outbreak of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

More details emerge on atmospheric river headed for SF Bay Area

Forecasters are focusing in on the details of an atmospheric river expected to arrive in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, bringing much-needed rain to a drought-plagued region. "We're still looking at a weak to low-end moderate event, anticipated to move through mainly Sunday into Monday, with lingering showers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Series of storms bearing down on SLO County, and it could last through Christmas

In a classic la Nina pattern, the storm track has been centered over the Pacific Northwest during much of the meteorological fall (September through November). Consequently, a series of low-pressure systems and associated cold fronts/atmospheric rivers produced record-breaking precipitation throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle-Tacoma Airport reported 19 inches of rain this meteorological fall, its wettest on record. Not to be outdone, Abbotsford, British Columbia, had the most with 33 inches of the wet stuff, smashing the previous records and causing extensive flooding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

