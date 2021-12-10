Could a Larry Hoover pardon actually happen after Drake and Ye’s concert?

Chris Wallace, the unflappable veteran Fox News anchor who has held US presidents' feet to the fire and moderated combative political debates, announced Sunday he is leaving the network to "try something new" -- at rival CNN. "After 18 years I have decided to leave Fox," the 74-year-old reporter, considered one of the most trusted television news anchors in America according to polling, said on his final hosting of the network's flagship weekend show "Fox News Sunday." "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure," said the journalist with half a century of reporting under his belt. Speculation about where he would land was brief. Shortly after the announcement, rival channel CNN tweeted it was "thrilled to welcome Chris Wallace to CNN as an anchor for @CNNplus," the network's new streaming subscription service that debuts next year.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO