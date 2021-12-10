ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Could a Larry Hoover pardon actually happen after Drake and Ye’s concert?

By Bruno Cooke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYe (previously Kanye West) and Drake put their feud on hold for the sake of former Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover, who is currently serving a combination of 150 to 200 years (from 1973) and six life sentences (from 1997) at the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Security Facility in Florence,...

hypebeast.com

Kanye West and Drake's 'Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert' Reportedly Has a Budget of $10 Million USD

The total cost of Kanye West‘s upcoming Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake is reported to be approximately $10 million USD, according to The Source. The budget includes the cost of set construction, production, space rentals, security, event staff and several other factors. According to the reports, Ye and Drake have been rehearsing for the event at an undisclosed location but will have a dress rehearsal prior to the performance.
MUSIC
Billboard

J. Prince on Ending Drake v Kanye’s Feud & Their Upcoming Concert For Larry Hoover: ‘This Is a Moment That Can Save Lives’

On Thursday night (Dec. 9), Kanye West and Drake will officially touch the stage together for the first time in five years in efforts to draw awareness to prison reform and bring justice to incarcerated Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover. The simmering feud between West and Drake ended last month after Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince intervened and urged both parties to squash their beef in light of promoting peace as two of hip-hop’s most prominent artists today.
MUSIC
Complex

Drake and Kanye Cover Each Other at Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, Ye Asks Kim K to ‘Run Right Back to Me’

Kanye West and Drake reunited onstage Thursday night for their Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, and the pair even covered each other’s songs. The event, which was livestreamed through Amazon Music, marked their first time performing together after squashing their beef last month. The proceedings kicked off with a series of tracks by Ye’s Sunday Service Choir, with performances of Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Fugees’ “Ready or Not.”
MUSIC
Kanye & Drake’s Larry Hoover Benefit Concert Will Livestream On Amazon

Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert will be live-streamed from Amazon platforms. The official Twitter account for Amazon Prime Video tweeted out Tuesday that Ye and Drake’s concert will be available to stream globally on three of their platforms. “Ye and Drake are...
Watch Kanye West & Drake Cover Each Other’s Songs & Perform “Forever” Together At Free Larry Hoover Concert

In the past few weeks, Drake and Kanye West have officially ended their long-simmering, low-impact rivalry. A few weeks ago, West and J. Prince extended an olive branch to Drake, inviting Drake to get together with West to play a Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. Hoover, the former leader of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving a 200-year murder sentence in a supermax prison, so the prospect of his freedom seems dim at best. But the concert still happened at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Neither Drake nor Kanye West said the words “Larry Hoover” onstage. Instead, the show worked as a mutual celebration from two titans who are now ready to publicly admit their admiration for each other.
Free Larry Hoover Was Ye’s Best Concert In Recent Memory

The beef was still very much a thing as recently as earlier this year, when both artists released their latest studio albums in TK, making the announcement of this concert a huge surprise. So much so, that the fact that two of our generation’s biggest artists performing together is almost secondary.
Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Gavin Newsom's silly Second Amendment law

Anchor Chris Wallace leaves Fox News, heads to CNN

‘Inexcusable’ / ‘It’s gone’/ Fox’s ‘big loss’

